2020 Paris-Roubaix has been cancelled

On Friday, ASO, the organizers of Paris-Roubaix, announced that both the men’s and women’s races would be cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns. COVID-19 cases have been rising in Northern France. When the UCI rejiggered its WorldTour schedule to restart on August 1, it placed the Paris-Roubaix races on the calendar at October 25; the original date was April 12.

Official Communication: see you on the 11th April 2021 Communiqué officiel : rendez-vous le 11 avril 2021 !#ParisRoubaix

The Hell of the North vowed to be back in 2021 on April 11. Philippe Gilbert won last year’s edition.

The women’s race would have been the first edition.

Now the men’s WorldTour’s final one-day race is AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne on October 21. The Vuelta a España runs from October 20 to November 8. The women’s WorldTour ends with Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta from November 6 to 8.