Singletrack by the Puddle: Williams Lake, B.C.

By Jeremy Allen

It was a rainy fall day in Squamish when I was invited to ride Williams Lake with Sofia Forsman, Garrett MacIntosh, Soleil Patterson and Gabe Neron. When October hits on the West Coast of B.C., riders and climbers alike do their best to escape the relentless rain that winter brings. Many look south to milder temperatures. We looked north in the hope of finding one last kick of summer. Yet, 48 hours in a town like Williams Lake – 520 km or about a six-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver – just isn’t enough time to take in all the trails that live there.

There’s something to be said about the immediate change of scenery and weather as you pass the Coastal Mountains and enter the rugged wilderness of the Cariboo-Chilcotin region. The average annual rainfalls drop from 1,400 mm in Vancouver to 270 mm in Williams Lake. This difference brings out some of the best wet-season riding we could ask for.

Fox Mountain heros

“It’s hero dirt right now,” Forsman said. We were at the top of Fox Mountain and were getting stoked on the runs we were about to have. The crew rolled through our first run down the TDC Trail. It felt like a victory lap. The sun was beaming through the trees. The lake was shimmering as if it were a hot summer’s day. The berms were shaped to perfection. The structures built by locals show the pure love and passion that was put into Fox Mountain.

An easy shuttle back to the top brought us to Aflow Daddy, a technical run with optional ramps, jumps and techy sections. Lichen-ridden trees gave a coastal feeling to the area as we whipped through one of the most popular trails on Fox Mountain. Yet, we didn’t see another rider on our descent. The smooth gullies were some of my favourite sections of the run; they almost figure eight with high berms and swerve downhill to a beautifully crafted jump line. All of the jumps, however, were avoidable, in case you don’t like mandatory airs.

Trails for all

We asked local trail builder Brandon Douglas how Williams Lake compares with the rest of the bike world. “It’s in its own category,” he said. “There’s a reason we have yearly season-ending weekends up here with the Canadian downhill race team.” From Fox Mountain to Desous, which is south of town, as well as Westsyde and South Side, the trail riding is immaculate. There are runs for riders who want to test themselves or trails for those who want to ride within their comfort levels.

With all of these areas, it isn’t surprising that Williams Lake is home to more than 200 km of singletrack riding, which is increasing by the season. With more than 120 trails within 30 km of the town, there isn’t a shortage of riding to be had. It’s the community’s efforts that keep the locals and the tourists coming out to ride.

Investing in a singletrack future

Early in 2021, the Williams Lake Cycling Club received $253,000 from the province’s Rural Economic Recovery program for trail building. They’re putting this money toward an uphill track for non-shuttlers and a fully machine-built run down the mountain. The trail will be 3.5-km long, with 1.5 km being newly built, and the rest being redeveloped. The main focus of this trail is to be a flow trail, top to bottom. “It’s about time the Puddle gets some flow,” said Douglas, using the local moniker for Williams Lake. “I can’t wait until it’s done. I’ll be riding it a lot.”

It won’t be surprising if Williams Lake puts out some top mountain bikers in the coming years. From some of the best freeride and downhill to a bike park, there’s likely only an uphill trend for the level of athletes produced by the Puddle. Boitanio Bike Park was opened in 2010, and has continued to provide large jump sections, flow trails and log work in the heart of the city. With beginner, intermediate and expert sections, everyone is welcome at the training ground.

All are welcome in the Puddle

In this area, there’s a strong sense of co-operation and a desire to make sure all riders enjoy what Williams Lake has. I felt and resonated with this vibe. When we arrived in town, we were greeted by locals who showed us the best trails in terms of light, fall colours and accessibility. You can tell the folks from the Puddle love where they live. The access to a large freshwater lake, the surrounding trails and the proximity of everything to main highways make for a prime destination. If you’re looking for a warm, welcoming, diverse and inclusive culture with endless singletrack riding and a humble-to-the-bones bike community, this is the place for you.

Details

When to go

While Williams Lake’s prime season is the summer, the fall offers some impeccable weather and doesn’t have a fly in the sky. I’d highly recommend going out in the off-season as the town is quiet. You get all the benefits of the good food, weather and trails all to yourself.

Where to stay

The Lakeside Motel (lakesidemotelwilliamslake.net) was phenomenal for my group. It’s right by the lake. With the added factor of free mini-putt for its guests, we took full advantage and played four games throughout the course of 48 hours.

What to eat

There’s no shortage of amazing food in Williams Lake. Some of the best Indian food is at the Lakeview Tandoori Bistro (lakeviewtandooribistro.com). Check out The Gecko Tree Cafe (gecko-tree-cafe-and-catering.business.site) for great eggs benedict and coffee to get your day started. Most important, on your way up, you have to stop at The Sugar Shack (sugarshackbc.ca), just north of 70 Mile House. The restaurant specializes in classic Quebec cuisine. It has the best poutine I’ve ever had on the West Coast. Also on Highway 97, Lac La Hache Bakery (llhbakery.com) is open three days a week and has some of the best pastries we’ve ever had.

How to get there

You can fly into Prince George or Vancouver Airport. I feel the best option is Vancouver. You should not miss the sweeping views driving up from Whistler to Lillooet. The prominent Mount Currie alone is worth the time to drive through Pemberton. It doesn’t stop there though; on the way through, you pass provincial park after provincial park with glacier views from the highway, including the famous Joffre Lakes. Once in Lillooet, the geography pulls a full 180, turning into desert. Continue north to Williams Lake, passing ranch lands, collectible emporiums and good food.

This story originally appeared in the February/March 2022 issue of Canadian Cycling Magazine