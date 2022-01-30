Bike check: Tom Pidcock’s Pinarello Crossista F

Tom Pidcock will be riding Sunday’s ‘cross worlds on a brand-new bike from Pinarello, the new Crossista F.

As soon as the 2020/2021 cyclocross season ended and Tom began racing with the Ineos Grenadiers team, Pinarello started to develop a completely new cyclocross frame.

The key areas the designers sought to improve were the design of the top tube and of the front triangle, in order to give Pidcock a faster transition and a more comfortable hold in the running session.

Some additional improvements were also made to the bottom bracket height and the frame’s geometry, offering better control and a more precise riding position.

New internal cable routing and water draining holes were also designed for his new ride.

The first prototypes were tested in Treviso in early September 2021, with a second version delivered just in time for Pidcock’s cross debut in Boom in early December.

The bike weighs in at 7.39 kg.