Mt7 Psychosis is an iconic Canadian downhill race, but what is it like to actually race?

Casey Brown runs through her winning day during Crankworx BC, from coffee to podiums. Along the way, Brown and all the athlete’s take the 1,200m plunge from the para-glide launch to the valley below.

Casey Brown’s Mt7 Psychosis Race Day

What’s Crankworx say about Brown’s winning day on the bike?

“We just gotta get into it and get through it” – Casey Brown on Psychosis

There’s only one way to tackle this beast of a course… just get into it.

Drop in and ride the vibes all the way down.

Here’s your behind-the-scenes look at everything that went down during Mount 7 Psychosis!

Stellar energy, incredible riding, and stunning views made this event one of our favourites from Crankworx BC!

🎥: @boomboxgroup