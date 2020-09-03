How to scrub with Finn Iles

Finn Iles first rose to fame as the 14-year-old who, after a public campaign let him compete despite not being old enough, won whip-off world championships.

That is to say, the kids got style.

Since then, Iles has gone on to win much more than whipe off worlds. With a junior world championship title and a growing stack of elite World Cup downhill podiums, Iles has learned to use his style on a bike for speed.

Along with one of the best scrubs on the World Cup circuit, Iles has used his power to stay low and go fast over jumps to win Crankworx Whistler’s Air DH.

Now, the Canadian is sharing his secrets. After showing the world how to whip, his laest blog shows the two different kinds of scrubs, and the Canuck’s breakdown of how – and why – do to both.

Finn Iles – Learn How to Scrub