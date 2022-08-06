Goldstone leads trio of Canadian junior DH podiums at home in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Canada’s junior downhill program continued its stellar season with a host of big results at home in Mont-Sainte-Anne on Saturday. Jackson Goldstone continued his winning streak to four consecutive World Cup wins. Bodhi Kuhn and Gracey Hemstreet added podiums with six Canadians finishing in the top-10 at MSA.

Junior Men

Jackson Golstone (Syndicate) bounced back from an unideal qualification run to land another World Cup win, this time at home in Canada. It’s the first opportunity all the Canadian juniors have had to race the home track, and the Syndicate racer wasn’t going to waste it. Goldstone finished 3.800 seconds ahead of second-place finisher, Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen).

With the win, Goldstone’s fifth World Cup win this year and fourth in a row, the Canadian moves further into the season overall lead. He now has 400 points to Williams’ 326.

Bodhi Kuhn continued his excellent season, landing his first junior men’s World Cup podium. Kuhn finished third, joining Goldstone on the podium with his finishing time of 4:20.302.

Wei Tien Ho, Tegan Cruz and Elijah Barron all squeezed into the top-10 as well, finishing seventh, eighth and ninth. That puts an amazing five Canadian’s in the junior men’s t0p-10 at home. Henry Sherry improved on his qualification placing, moving up to 16th in Mont-Sainte-Anne on Saturday.

Junior Women

Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Factory Team) lands another podium in the junior women’s race, finishing third at Mont-Sainte-Anne. The Sunshine Coast racer finished on the same second as world champion Izabela Yankova (Gen-S), who takes silver. But it is Phoebe Gale (Canyon FMD), who takes a solid win.

Joy Attalla (Dunbar) of Fernie, B.C. steps up into seventh, her best result this season.

Hemstreet still leads the junior women’s standings, though. With one round to go, the Canadian has 380 points to Gale’s 355.

Results: 2022 World Cup DH #8 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

Junior Men

1. GOLDSTONE Jackson

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 4:13.766

2. WILLIAMS Jordan

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 4:17.566

+3.800 3. KUHN Bodhi

4:20.302

+6.536 4. STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan

UNION 4:26.463

+12.697 5. PINKERTON Ryan

GT FACTORY RACING 4:26.966

+13.200 6. HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian

IJ RACING-CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO TEAM 4:29.227

+15.461 7. HO Wei Tien

4:29.338

+15.572 8. CRUZ Tegan

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 4:30.450

+16.684 9. BARRON Elijah

4:33.079

+19.313 10. MEDCALF Evan

EVOLVE RACING 4:35.327

+21.561 11. BECK Cameron

YD RACING 4:35.727

+21.961 12. VIARDOT Kimi

4:36.875

+23.109 13. GOODWILL Douglas

555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING 4:37.327

+23.561 14. MEIER-SMITH Remy

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 4:37.727

+23.961 15. MARINI Hugo

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:38.585

+24.819 16. SHERRY Henry

4:41.284

+27.518 17. ZOTOS Sokratis Aris

PROPAIN POSITIVE SUPPORTED BY VEE 4:43.454

+29.688 18. ZENONI Tyler

4:47.404

+33.638 19. BINET Tom

4:51.449

+37.683 20. BALDWIN Mario

4:51.457

+37.691

Junior Women