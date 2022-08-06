Goldstone leads trio of Canadian junior DH podiums at home in Mont-Sainte-Anne
Kuhn and Hemstreet earn hardware with seven Canucks in top-10 in QuebecPhoto by: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Canada’s junior downhill program continued its stellar season with a host of big results at home in Mont-Sainte-Anne on Saturday. Jackson Goldstone continued his winning streak to four consecutive World Cup wins. Bodhi Kuhn and Gracey Hemstreet added podiums with six Canadians finishing in the top-10 at MSA.
Junior Men
Jackson Golstone (Syndicate) bounced back from an unideal qualification run to land another World Cup win, this time at home in Canada. It’s the first opportunity all the Canadian juniors have had to race the home track, and the Syndicate racer wasn’t going to waste it. Goldstone finished 3.800 seconds ahead of second-place finisher, Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen).
With the win, Goldstone’s fifth World Cup win this year and fourth in a row, the Canadian moves further into the season overall lead. He now has 400 points to Williams’ 326.
Bodhi Kuhn continued his excellent season, landing his first junior men’s World Cup podium. Kuhn finished third, joining Goldstone on the podium with his finishing time of 4:20.302.
Wei Tien Ho, Tegan Cruz and Elijah Barron all squeezed into the top-10 as well, finishing seventh, eighth and ninth. That puts an amazing five Canadian’s in the junior men’s t0p-10 at home. Henry Sherry improved on his qualification placing, moving up to 16th in Mont-Sainte-Anne on Saturday.
Junior Women
Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Factory Team) lands another podium in the junior women’s race, finishing third at Mont-Sainte-Anne. The Sunshine Coast racer finished on the same second as world champion Izabela Yankova (Gen-S), who takes silver. But it is Phoebe Gale (Canyon FMD), who takes a solid win.
Joy Attalla (Dunbar) of Fernie, B.C. steps up into seventh, her best result this season.
Hemstreet still leads the junior women’s standings, though. With one round to go, the Canadian has 380 points to Gale’s 355.
Results: 2022 World Cup DH #8 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.
Junior Men
|1.
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:13.766
|2.
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|4:17.566
+3.800
|3.
|KUHN Bodhi
|4:20.302
+6.536
|4.
|STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
UNION
|4:26.463
+12.697
|5.
|PINKERTON Ryan
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:26.966
+13.200
|6.
|HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian
IJ RACING-CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO TEAM
|4:29.227
+15.461
|7.
|HO Wei Tien
|4:29.338
+15.572
|8.
|CRUZ Tegan
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|4:30.450
+16.684
|9.
|BARRON Elijah
|4:33.079
+19.313
|10.
|MEDCALF Evan
EVOLVE RACING
|4:35.327
+21.561
|11.
|BECK Cameron
YD RACING
|4:35.727
+21.961
|12.
|VIARDOT Kimi
|4:36.875
+23.109
|13.
|GOODWILL Douglas
555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING
|4:37.327
+23.561
|14.
|MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|4:37.727
+23.961
|15.
|MARINI Hugo
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:38.585
+24.819
|16.
|SHERRY Henry
|4:41.284
+27.518
|17.
|ZOTOS Sokratis Aris
PROPAIN POSITIVE SUPPORTED BY VEE
|4:43.454
+29.688
|18.
|ZENONI Tyler
|4:47.404
+33.638
|19.
|BINET Tom
|4:51.449
+37.683
|20.
|BALDWIN Mario
|4:51.457
+37.691
Junior Women
|1.
|GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|5:09.223
|2.
|YANKOVA Izabela
GEN-S
|5:16.084
+6.861
|3.
|HEMSTREET Gracey
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|5:16.805
+7.582
|4.
|ROA SANCHEZ Valentina
PROBUILDS RACING
|5:27.466
+18.243
|5.
|KENYON Aimi
PINKBIKE RACING
|5:28.439
+19.216
|6.
|EMPEY Elise
COLLAB RACING
|5:49.412
+40.189
|7.
|ATTALLA Joy
|6:00.029
+50.806
|8.
|FLAVELL Caitlin
|6:02.492
+53.269
|9.
|MIELKE Connor
|6:40.667
+1:31.444