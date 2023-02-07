Liv launches Lurra: a sub-$2,000 trail hardtail

Liv Cycling is rolling into 2023 strong with two new performance trail hardtails that come in at under $2,500. With the growth in mountain biking’s popularity, the new Lurra line is aimed at creating an options for riders who want the simplicity of a hardtail at a performance level with modern geometry at an affordable price. In the case of the Lurra 2, that is an impressive $1,800.

Liv Lurra

Using Liv’s ALUXX SL-grade alloy, the Lurra is a step up in performance from the brand’s similarly priced models. With 130-mm of front suspension travel, Lurra is trail-ready for efficient climbing and fast, fun descending.

“The Lurra was designed for riders who prefer the hard charging speed and simplicity of a hardtail but want some of the plush features a dual-suspension mountain bike offers,” said Ludi Scholz, Liv Global Off-road Category Manager. “Riders interested in performance are going to find this bike to be versatile, fun and playful on the trail thanks to its progressive geometry, and its specifications offering tremendous value for the price.”

Liv offers the Lurra in five sizes, from XS to large, with two sizes using 27.5″ wheels and three using the faster-rolling 29″ wheels. 27.5″ wheels are available in the XS and small frame size. 29″ are available in small, medium and large frame sizes.

Trail ready design

The new Lurra bikes line up a full range of features to make these trail-ready hardtails. Liv balances climbing comfort with descending confidence by borrowing geometry cues from its higher-end models. A steep seat tube angle puts riders over top of the pedals to deliver easy power. A slack, 66-degree head tube angle gives greater control on the descents. 130-mm travel forks and a dropper seatpost adds technical capabilities to the Lurra, as do tubeless-ready tires.

For longer rides, Liv includes mounts for two water bottle cages as well as an additional mount on the underside of the top tube for a small gear bag. Full internal cable routing keeps the cables tidy, clean and gives the Lurra the look of a pricier bike.

Liv Lurra 2 Liv Lurra 1 Liv Lurra 1 uses a mix of SRAM NX and SX 12-speed drivetrain

Liv Lurra: Performance without price

Liv delivers two models at competitive prices. The top-end Lurra 1 rings in at $2,300. That includes a 130-mm Crest fork from Giant and a mix of SRAM NX and SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain parts. The Lurra 2, in the “soap suds” colorway, drops that price down to $1,80o. It features a Crest fork and Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain.

Both models are expected to be available at select Liv retailers in March 2023.