Maghalie Rochette signs with Rapha

Maghalie Rochette will have a brand new maple leaf jersey when cyclocross racing resumes. The Canadian champion signed a two-year contract with clothing brand Rapha.

The Canadian national champion, Pan-American cyclocross champion and Jinglecross World Cup winner announced the deal with the functionally sartioral brand Friday. For Rochette, the brand has been part of her image of cyclocross since she first started racing professionally in 2013.

“When I first started racing cyclocross, Rapha was one of the brands that was most involved in the sport,” says Rochette. “The biggest names in the sport were wearing Rapha. I loved how their kits looked, and to my eyes, Rapha was the ultimate cycling clothing brand. This is why it is such an honor for me to partner with them for the next 2 years.”

While there will be no chance for Rochette to defend her Canadian championship, with national championships cancelled until 2021, there is still the possibility to return to European racing this coming cyclocross season.

Rapha has long made supporting women’s cycling part of its brand. Along with the Canyon//Sram team on the Women’s World Tour, Rapha supports events such as the Women’s 100, and sponsor a range of individual athletes and characters who are progressing women’s cycling.

For Rochette, the brand’s passion for cycling is part of her interest in joining Rapha.

“As I’ve started getting to know the company more in the last few months, my appreciation for the company has grown even more. What gets me most excited about working with Rapha is that the people behind the brand are premium…they are people you just want to go ride with,” says Rochette. “Their passion for cycling is contagious, and that makes me really pumped to chase some dreams with them.”

Rochette joining Rapha means no more custom Ten Speed Hero-branded national champs bikes and kits for the Canadian.

Instead, Rapha and Rochette are working together creating a special edition collection to be launched in Spring 2021.