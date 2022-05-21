Home > MTB

Patrick Laffey leads Canadians in qualifying at Fort William World Cup

Four Canadians advance to Sunday's finals

2021 World Cup Maribor Slovenia Laurie Greenland
May 21, 2022
Qualifying results are in from Fort William, Scotland. Four Canadians are through to the elite finals, joining four junior Canucks. Camille Balanche and Laurie Greenland have the top times Saturday.

Elite Men

Laurie Greenland and world champion Greg Minnaar qualified 1st and 3rd on Saturday. The two Syndicate riders, along with Jackson Goldstone’s top time in juniors earlier Saturday, show something is going well in the Santa Cruz pits. It could be a bit of karma, rewarding the team for helping the Union riders out with loaner bikes when the development team’s bikes were stolen overnight.

Charlie Hatton (Continental Atherton) interrupted the Syndicate party by qualifying second on home turf. Amaury Pierron (Commencal/Muc-Off), the last winner in Fort Bill, sits poised for a repeat in fourth.

There will be some big names missing from the start line on Sunday. Loic Bruni broke a collarbone in practice. Brook MacDonald and Aaron Gwin are among the riders who will be watching finals instead of racing, with both riding out the course on flat tires Saturday.

Canadians in Scotland

Patrick Laffey (Devinci Development) leads the Canadian effort in Fort William, qualifying 40th on Saturday. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) is close behind in 42nd. Kirk McDowall (Dunbar) moves on to Sunday’s racing with a 50th, just ahead of Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) in 54th.

Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada), Gabe Neron (Dunbar) and Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Team) all just miss the 60-rider cutoff for qualifying. Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory) and Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory) were among the numerous DNF’s.

Elite Women

Camille Balanche (Dorval AM) leads the women’s qualifying. But the 2020 world champ has Vali Höll (RockShox Trek) hot on her heels, just 1.794 back after 5:20 of racing.

Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Muc-Off) looks to have good form after her time off due to injury, sitting third in qualifying. Marine Cabirou (Scott Downhill) and Eleonora Farina (MS Mondraker) are both within striking distance in fourth and fifth positions.

Canada’s lone entry, Rachel Pageau had a rough week in Scotland. The Quebec rider’s bike was lost in transit and still hadn’t shown up by Qualification day. After practicing on a rental, Pageau dropped in for Quali’s on a borrowed bike, only to be red-flagged when a rider in front of her crashed and sent back up for a re-run. The Canadian was one of several riders claimed by high winds, and ends up a DNF this round.

Qualification results: 2022 Downhill World Cup #2 – Fort William, Scotland

Elite Men

1. n°8
GREENLAND Laurie
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 4:37.960
2. n°24
HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 4:40.254
+2.294
3. n°19
MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 4:40.450
+2.490
4. n°1
PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 4:40.816
+2.856
5. n°22
KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 4:41.371
+3.411
6. n°11
VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 4:41.522
+3.562
7. n°6
HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING		 4:41.588
+3.628
8. n°4
COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 4:42.033
+4.073
9. n°5
SHAW Luca
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 4:42.499
+4.539
10. n°10
WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 4:42.684
+4.724
11. n°14
SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL / 100%		 4:45.278
+7.318
12. n°18
MEIER-SMITH Luke
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 4:45.585
+7.625
13. n°13
EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 4:46.095
+8.135
14. n°100
CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING		 4:46.273
+8.313
15. n°35
DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 4:46.784
+8.824
16. n°119
WILLIAMSON Luke
555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING		 4:47.157
+9.197
17. n°51
MASTERS Edward
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 4:47.542
+9.582
18. n°26
THIRION Rémi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 4:47.745
+9.785
19. n°39
WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%		 4:47.824
+9.864
20. n°15
TRUMMER David
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 4:48.039
+10.079
21. n°29
ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%		 4:48.445
+10.485
22. n°21
VERNON Taylor
SORTED RACEGEAR		 4:48.446
+10.486
23. n°12
NORTON Dakotah
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 4:48.570
+10.610
24. n°80
A’HERN Kye
NS BIKES UR		 4:49.343
+11.383
25. n°25
LEVESQUE Dylan
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 4:49.409
+11.449
26. n°152
PHILOGENE Christopher
 4:49.608
+11.648
27. n°46
SILVA Dante
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI		 4:50.074
+12.114
28. n°65
BREEDEN Joe
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 4:50.721
+12.761
29. n°45
ROGGE Antoine
 4:50.732
+12.772
30. n°40
O CALLAGHAN Oisin
YT RACING DUDES		 4:50.813
+12.853
31. n°67
DUNNE Ronan
CONTINENTAL NUKEPROOF FACTORY RACING		 4:50.895
+12.935
32. n°30
FEARON Connor
FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM		 4:51.083
+13.123
33. n°69
BRAYTON Adam
 4:51.717
+13.757
34. n°36
REVELLI Loris
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI		 4:51.770
+13.810
35. n°7
WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 4:51.772
+13.812
36. n°135
BLAIR Lachlan
 4:51.903
+13.943
37. n°115
CATHRO Ben
PINKBIKE RACING		 4:52.095
+14.135
38. n°153
MCBAIN Calum
 4:52.622
+14.662
39. n°61
ZWAR Oliver
UNION		 4:52.691
+14.731
40. n°130
LAFFEY Patrick
 4:52.805
+14.845
41. n°28
DICKSON Jacob
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 4:52.880
+14.920
42. n°83
CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM		 4:52.989
+15.029
43. n°134
BRANNEN Ryan
555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING		 4:53.011
+15.051
44. n°131
GANNICOTT George
 4:53.161
+15.201
45. n°31
CABIROU Rudy
 4:53.239
+15.279
46. n°71
PIERRON Antoine
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI		 4:53.419
+15.459
47. n°111
WILLIAMS Preston
 4:53.472
+15.512
48. n°87
BOOKER Daniel
 4:53.476
+15.516
49. n°27
LUCAS Dean
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 4:53.556
+15.596
50. n°84
MCDOWALL Kirk
 4:53.629
+15.669
51. n°20
FRIXTALON Hugo
COMMENCAL / 100%		 4:54.052
+16.092
52. n°38
VIEIRA Roger
 4:54.272
+16.312
53. n°44
DOOLEY Austin
COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA		 4:54.273
+16.313
54. n°42
WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 4:54.325
+16.365
55. n°70
BRANNIGAN George
NS BIKES UR		 4:54.605
+16.645
56. n°37
CHAPELET Simon
 4:56.039
+18.079
57. n°137
VIEIRA Douglas
 4:56.090
+18.130
58. n°32
LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 4:56.150
+18.190
59. n°122
MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING		 4:56.812
+18.852
60. n°64
BAECHLER Yannick
VVRACING ACADEMY		 4:57.136
+19.176
68. n°107
RIESCO Forrest
 4:58.320
+20.360
72. n°96
NERON Gabriel
 4:59.603
+21.643
76. n°90
FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM		 5:00.650
+22.690
n°118
SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 DNF
n°93
JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM		 DNF

Elite Women

1. n°1
BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 5:20.684
2. n°3
HÖLL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 5:22.478
+1.794
3. n°2
NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 5:26.812
+6.128
4. n°5
CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 5:27.711
+7.027
5. n°7
FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 5:29.681
+8.997
6. n°11
PARTON Mikayla
 5:34.128
+13.444
7. n°20
FISHER Stacey
 5:36.086
+15.402
8. n°8
HOFFMANN Nina
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 5:44.689
+24.005
9. n°9
WIDMANN Veronika
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 5:44.917
+24.233
10. n°12
JOHNSET Mille
COMMENCAL / 100%		 5:47.205
+26.521
11. n°14
RØNNING Frida Helena
UNION		 5:47.557
+26.873
12. n°6
BERNARD Mathilde
SCOTT MANIGOD SHOT		 5:48.496
+27.812
13. n°10
HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 5:48.502
+27.818
14. n°18
NEWKIRK Anna
BEYOND RACING		 5:52.030
+31.346
15. n°16
SALAZAR Mariana
LES ARCS MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM		 5:54.975
+34.291
16. n°13
CHAPPAZ Mélanie
 5:57.924
+37.240
17. n°23
HOGIE Abigail
BEYOND RACING		 6:00.985
+40.301
18. n°27
FERGUSON Louise-Anna
 6:01.724
+41.040
19. n°21
PIERRINI Léona
OSMOS GRAVITY TEAM		 6:06.438
+45.754
20. n°24
VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL VEE		 6:17.064
+56.380
21. n°29
MIXOVÁ Monika
 6:20.421
+59.737
22. n°32
JOHNSEN Jonna
 6:23.678
+1:02.994
23. n°22
ERICKSON Ella
NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE		 6:25.991
+1:05.307
24. n°26
TUTT Aston
 6:59.757
+1:39.073
25. n°31
FLANAGAN Meghan
 7:07.170
+1:46.486
26. n°28
ATKINSON Maya
 7:20.757
+2:00.073
n°17
BLEWITT Jess
GT FACTORY RACING		 DNF
n°19
PAGEAU Rachel
 DNF
n°15
CHAPPAZ Lauryne
 DNS
n°4
SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 DNS
n°25
SHARP Katherine
555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING		 DNS
n°30
ATHERTON Rachel
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 DNS