Patrick Laffey leads Canadians in qualifying at Fort William World Cup
Four Canadians advance to Sunday's finals
Qualifying results are in from Fort William, Scotland. Four Canadians are through to the elite finals, joining four junior Canucks. Camille Balanche and Laurie Greenland have the top times Saturday.
Elite Men
Laurie Greenland and world champion Greg Minnaar qualified 1st and 3rd on Saturday. The two Syndicate riders, along with Jackson Goldstone’s top time in juniors earlier Saturday, show something is going well in the Santa Cruz pits. It could be a bit of karma, rewarding the team for helping the Union riders out with loaner bikes when the development team’s bikes were stolen overnight.
Charlie Hatton (Continental Atherton) interrupted the Syndicate party by qualifying second on home turf. Amaury Pierron (Commencal/Muc-Off), the last winner in Fort Bill, sits poised for a repeat in fourth.
There will be some big names missing from the start line on Sunday. Loic Bruni broke a collarbone in practice. Brook MacDonald and Aaron Gwin are among the riders who will be watching finals instead of racing, with both riding out the course on flat tires Saturday.
Canadians in Scotland
Patrick Laffey (Devinci Development) leads the Canadian effort in Fort William, qualifying 40th on Saturday. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) is close behind in 42nd. Kirk McDowall (Dunbar) moves on to Sunday’s racing with a 50th, just ahead of Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) in 54th.
Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada), Gabe Neron (Dunbar) and Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Team) all just miss the 60-rider cutoff for qualifying. Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory) and Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory) were among the numerous DNF’s.
Elite Women
Camille Balanche (Dorval AM) leads the women’s qualifying. But the 2020 world champ has Vali Höll (RockShox Trek) hot on her heels, just 1.794 back after 5:20 of racing.
Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Muc-Off) looks to have good form after her time off due to injury, sitting third in qualifying. Marine Cabirou (Scott Downhill) and Eleonora Farina (MS Mondraker) are both within striking distance in fourth and fifth positions.
Canada’s lone entry, Rachel Pageau had a rough week in Scotland. The Quebec rider’s bike was lost in transit and still hadn’t shown up by Qualification day. After practicing on a rental, Pageau dropped in for Quali’s on a borrowed bike, only to be red-flagged when a rider in front of her crashed and sent back up for a re-run. The Canadian was one of several riders claimed by high winds, and ends up a DNF this round.
Qualification results: 2022 Downhill World Cup #2 – Fort William, Scotland
Elite Men
|1.
|n°8
|GREENLAND Laurie
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:37.960
|2.
|n°24
|HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|4:40.254
+2.294
|3.
|n°19
|MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:40.450
+2.490
|4.
|n°1
|PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:40.816
+2.856
|5.
|n°22
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|4:41.371
+3.411
|6.
|n°11
|VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|4:41.522
+3.562
|7.
|n°6
|HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|4:41.588
+3.628
|8.
|n°4
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|4:42.033
+4.073
|9.
|n°5
|SHAW Luca
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|4:42.499
+4.539
|10.
|n°10
|WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|4:42.684
+4.724
|11.
|n°14
|SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL / 100%
|4:45.278
+7.318
|12.
|n°18
|MEIER-SMITH Luke
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|4:45.585
+7.625
|13.
|n°13
|EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|4:46.095
+8.135
|14.
|n°100
|CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:46.273
+8.313
|15.
|n°35
|DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:46.784
+8.824
|16.
|n°119
|WILLIAMSON Luke
555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING
|4:47.157
+9.197
|17.
|n°51
|MASTERS Edward
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|4:47.542
+9.582
|18.
|n°26
|THIRION Rémi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|4:47.745
+9.785
|19.
|n°39
|WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%
|4:47.824
+9.864
|20.
|n°15
|TRUMMER David
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|4:48.039
+10.079
|21.
|n°29
|ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%
|4:48.445
+10.485
|22.
|n°21
|VERNON Taylor
SORTED RACEGEAR
|4:48.446
+10.486
|23.
|n°12
|NORTON Dakotah
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|4:48.570
+10.610
|24.
|n°80
|A’HERN Kye
NS BIKES UR
|4:49.343
+11.383
|25.
|n°25
|LEVESQUE Dylan
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|4:49.409
+11.449
|26.
|n°152
|PHILOGENE Christopher
|4:49.608
+11.648
|27.
|n°46
|SILVA Dante
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|4:50.074
+12.114
|28.
|n°65
|BREEDEN Joe
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|4:50.721
+12.761
|29.
|n°45
|ROGGE Antoine
|4:50.732
+12.772
|30.
|n°40
|O CALLAGHAN Oisin
YT RACING DUDES
|4:50.813
+12.853
|31.
|n°67
|DUNNE Ronan
CONTINENTAL NUKEPROOF FACTORY RACING
|4:50.895
+12.935
|32.
|n°30
|FEARON Connor
FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM
|4:51.083
+13.123
|33.
|n°69
|BRAYTON Adam
|4:51.717
+13.757
|34.
|n°36
|REVELLI Loris
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|4:51.770
+13.810
|35.
|n°7
|WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|4:51.772
+13.812
|36.
|n°135
|BLAIR Lachlan
|4:51.903
+13.943
|37.
|n°115
|CATHRO Ben
PINKBIKE RACING
|4:52.095
+14.135
|38.
|n°153
|MCBAIN Calum
|4:52.622
+14.662
|39.
|n°61
|ZWAR Oliver
UNION
|4:52.691
+14.731
|40.
|n°130
|LAFFEY Patrick
|4:52.805
+14.845
|41.
|n°28
|DICKSON Jacob
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|4:52.880
+14.920
|42.
|n°83
|CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|4:52.989
+15.029
|43.
|n°134
|BRANNEN Ryan
555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING
|4:53.011
+15.051
|44.
|n°131
|GANNICOTT George
|4:53.161
+15.201
|45.
|n°31
|CABIROU Rudy
|4:53.239
+15.279
|46.
|n°71
|PIERRON Antoine
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|4:53.419
+15.459
|47.
|n°111
|WILLIAMS Preston
|4:53.472
+15.512
|48.
|n°87
|BOOKER Daniel
|4:53.476
+15.516
|49.
|n°27
|LUCAS Dean
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|4:53.556
+15.596
|50.
|n°84
|MCDOWALL Kirk
|4:53.629
+15.669
|51.
|n°20
|FRIXTALON Hugo
COMMENCAL / 100%
|4:54.052
+16.092
|52.
|n°38
|VIEIRA Roger
|4:54.272
+16.312
|53.
|n°44
|DOOLEY Austin
COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA
|4:54.273
+16.313
|54.
|n°42
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|4:54.325
+16.365
|55.
|n°70
|BRANNIGAN George
NS BIKES UR
|4:54.605
+16.645
|56.
|n°37
|CHAPELET Simon
|4:56.039
+18.079
|57.
|n°137
|VIEIRA Douglas
|4:56.090
+18.130
|58.
|n°32
|LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|4:56.150
+18.190
|59.
|n°122
|MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:56.812
+18.852
|60.
|n°64
|BAECHLER Yannick
VVRACING ACADEMY
|4:57.136
+19.176
|68.
|n°107
|RIESCO Forrest
|4:58.320
+20.360
|72.
|n°96
|NERON Gabriel
|4:59.603
+21.643
|76.
|n°90
|FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|5:00.650
+22.690
|n°118
|SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|DNF
|n°93
|JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|DNF
Elite Women
|1.
|n°1
|BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|5:20.684
|2.
|n°3
|HÖLL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|5:22.478
+1.794
|3.
|n°2
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|5:26.812
+6.128
|4.
|n°5
|CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|5:27.711
+7.027
|5.
|n°7
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|5:29.681
+8.997
|6.
|n°11
|PARTON Mikayla
|5:34.128
+13.444
|7.
|n°20
|FISHER Stacey
|5:36.086
+15.402
|8.
|n°8
|HOFFMANN Nina
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|5:44.689
+24.005
|9.
|n°9
|WIDMANN Veronika
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|5:44.917
+24.233
|10.
|n°12
|JOHNSET Mille
COMMENCAL / 100%
|5:47.205
+26.521
|11.
|n°14
|RØNNING Frida Helena
UNION
|5:47.557
+26.873
|12.
|n°6
|BERNARD Mathilde
SCOTT MANIGOD SHOT
|5:48.496
+27.812
|13.
|n°10
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|5:48.502
+27.818
|14.
|n°18
|NEWKIRK Anna
BEYOND RACING
|5:52.030
+31.346
|15.
|n°16
|SALAZAR Mariana
LES ARCS MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM
|5:54.975
+34.291
|16.
|n°13
|CHAPPAZ Mélanie
|5:57.924
+37.240
|17.
|n°23
|HOGIE Abigail
BEYOND RACING
|6:00.985
+40.301
|18.
|n°27
|FERGUSON Louise-Anna
|6:01.724
+41.040
|19.
|n°21
|PIERRINI Léona
OSMOS GRAVITY TEAM
|6:06.438
+45.754
|20.
|n°24
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL VEE
|6:17.064
+56.380
|21.
|n°29
|MIXOVÁ Monika
|6:20.421
+59.737
|22.
|n°32
|JOHNSEN Jonna
|6:23.678
+1:02.994
|23.
|n°22
|ERICKSON Ella
NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE
|6:25.991
+1:05.307
|24.
|n°26
|TUTT Aston
|6:59.757
+1:39.073
|25.
|n°31
|FLANAGAN Meghan
|7:07.170
+1:46.486
|26.
|n°28
|ATKINSON Maya
|7:20.757
+2:00.073
|n°17
|BLEWITT Jess
GT FACTORY RACING
|DNF
|n°19
|PAGEAU Rachel
|DNF
|n°15
|CHAPPAZ Lauryne
|DNS
|n°4
|SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|DNS
|n°25
|SHARP Katherine
555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING
|DNS
|n°30
|ATHERTON Rachel
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|DNS