Patrick Laffey leads Canadians in qualifying at Fort William World Cup

Qualifying results are in from Fort William, Scotland. Four Canadians are through to the elite finals, joining four junior Canucks. Camille Balanche and Laurie Greenland have the top times Saturday.

Elite Men

Laurie Greenland and world champion Greg Minnaar qualified 1st and 3rd on Saturday. The two Syndicate riders, along with Jackson Goldstone’s top time in juniors earlier Saturday, show something is going well in the Santa Cruz pits. It could be a bit of karma, rewarding the team for helping the Union riders out with loaner bikes when the development team’s bikes were stolen overnight.

RELATED: Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland preview Fort William World Cup

Charlie Hatton (Continental Atherton) interrupted the Syndicate party by qualifying second on home turf. Amaury Pierron (Commencal/Muc-Off), the last winner in Fort Bill, sits poised for a repeat in fourth.

There will be some big names missing from the start line on Sunday. Loic Bruni broke a collarbone in practice. Brook MacDonald and Aaron Gwin are among the riders who will be watching finals instead of racing, with both riding out the course on flat tires Saturday.

Canadians in Scotland

Patrick Laffey (Devinci Development) leads the Canadian effort in Fort William, qualifying 40th on Saturday. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) is close behind in 42nd. Kirk McDowall (Dunbar) moves on to Sunday’s racing with a 50th, just ahead of Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) in 54th.

RELATED: How to watch: The return of Fort William World Cup DH

Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada), Gabe Neron (Dunbar) and Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Team) all just miss the 60-rider cutoff for qualifying. Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory) and Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory) were among the numerous DNF’s.

Elite Women

Camille Balanche (Dorval AM) leads the women’s qualifying. But the 2020 world champ has Vali Höll (RockShox Trek) hot on her heels, just 1.794 back after 5:20 of racing.

Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Muc-Off) looks to have good form after her time off due to injury, sitting third in qualifying. Marine Cabirou (Scott Downhill) and Eleonora Farina (MS Mondraker) are both within striking distance in fourth and fifth positions.

Canada’s lone entry, Rachel Pageau had a rough week in Scotland. The Quebec rider’s bike was lost in transit and still hadn’t shown up by Qualification day. After practicing on a rental, Pageau dropped in for Quali’s on a borrowed bike, only to be red-flagged when a rider in front of her crashed and sent back up for a re-run. The Canadian was one of several riders claimed by high winds, and ends up a DNF this round.

Qualification results: 2022 Downhill World Cup #2 – Fort William, Scotland

Elite Men

1. n°8 GREENLAND Laurie

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 4:37.960

2. n°24 HATTON Charlie

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 4:40.254

+2.294 3. n°19 MINNAAR Greg

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 4:40.450

+2.490 4. n°1 PIERRON Amaury

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:40.816

+2.856 5. n°22 KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 4:41.371

+3.411 6. n°11 VERGIER Loris

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 4:41.522

+3.562 7. n°6 HART Danny

CUBE FACTORY RACING 4:41.588

+3.628 8. n°4 COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 4:42.033

+4.073 9. n°5 SHAW Luca

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 4:42.499

+4.539 10. n°10 WALKER Matt

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 4:42.684

+4.724 11. n°14 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel

COMMENCAL / 100% 4:45.278

+7.318 12. n°18 MEIER-SMITH Luke

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 4:45.585

+7.625 13. n°13 EDWARDS Kade

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 4:46.095

+8.135 14. n°100 CRAIK Ethan

GT FACTORY RACING 4:46.273

+8.313 15. n°35 DAPRELA Thibaut

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:46.784

+8.824 16. n°119 WILLIAMSON Luke

555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING 4:47.157

+9.197 17. n°51 MASTERS Edward

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 4:47.542

+9.582 18. n°26 THIRION Rémi

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 4:47.745

+9.785 19. n°39 WILLIAMSON Greg

COMMENCAL / 100% 4:47.824

+9.864 20. n°15 TRUMMER David

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 4:48.039

+10.079 21. n°29 ESTAQUE Thomas

COMMENCAL / 100% 4:48.445

+10.485 22. n°21 VERNON Taylor

SORTED RACEGEAR 4:48.446

+10.486 23. n°12 NORTON Dakotah

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:48.570

+10.610 24. n°80 A’HERN Kye

NS BIKES UR 4:49.343

+11.383 25. n°25 LEVESQUE Dylan

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 4:49.409

+11.449 26. n°152 PHILOGENE Christopher

4:49.608

+11.648 27. n°46 SILVA Dante

CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI 4:50.074

+12.114 28. n°65 BREEDEN Joe

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:50.721

+12.761 29. n°45 ROGGE Antoine

4:50.732

+12.772 30. n°40 O CALLAGHAN Oisin

YT RACING DUDES 4:50.813

+12.853 31. n°67 DUNNE Ronan

CONTINENTAL NUKEPROOF FACTORY RACING 4:50.895

+12.935 32. n°30 FEARON Connor

FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM 4:51.083

+13.123 33. n°69 BRAYTON Adam

4:51.717

+13.757 34. n°36 REVELLI Loris

CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI 4:51.770

+13.810 35. n°7 WILSON Reece

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 4:51.772

+13.812 36. n°135 BLAIR Lachlan

4:51.903

+13.943 37. n°115 CATHRO Ben

PINKBIKE RACING 4:52.095

+14.135 38. n°153 MCBAIN Calum

4:52.622

+14.662 39. n°61 ZWAR Oliver

UNION 4:52.691

+14.731 40. n°130 LAFFEY Patrick

4:52.805

+14.845 41. n°28 DICKSON Jacob

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 4:52.880

+14.920 42. n°83 CRUZ Lucas

NORCO FACTORY TEAM 4:52.989

+15.029 43. n°134 BRANNEN Ryan

555 RAAW GRAVITY RACING 4:53.011

+15.051 44. n°131 GANNICOTT George

4:53.161

+15.201 45. n°31 CABIROU Rudy

4:53.239

+15.279 46. n°71 PIERRON Antoine

CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI 4:53.419

+15.459 47. n°111 WILLIAMS Preston

4:53.472

+15.512 48. n°87 BOOKER Daniel

4:53.476

+15.516 49. n°27 LUCAS Dean

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 4:53.556

+15.596 50. n°84 MCDOWALL Kirk

4:53.629

+15.669 51. n°20 FRIXTALON Hugo

COMMENCAL / 100% 4:54.052

+16.092 52. n°38 VIEIRA Roger

4:54.272

+16.312 53. n°44 DOOLEY Austin

COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA 4:54.273

+16.313 54. n°42 WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 4:54.325

+16.365 55. n°70 BRANNIGAN George

NS BIKES UR 4:54.605

+16.645 56. n°37 CHAPELET Simon

4:56.039

+18.079 57. n°137 VIEIRA Douglas

4:56.090

+18.130 58. n°32 LUFFMAN Dennis

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 4:56.150

+18.190 59. n°122 MASTERS Wyn

GT FACTORY RACING 4:56.812

+18.852 60. n°64 BAECHLER Yannick

VVRACING ACADEMY 4:57.136

+19.176 68. n°107 RIESCO Forrest

4:58.320

+20.360 72. n°96 NERON Gabriel

4:59.603

+21.643 76. n°90 FITZGERALD Henry

NORCO FACTORY TEAM 5:00.650

+22.690 n°118 SHERLOCK Seth

INTENSE FACTORY RACING DNF

n°93 JAMIESON Elliot

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DNF

Elite Women