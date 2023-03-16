Pinarello launches Nytro E ebike in gravel and road versions

On Thursday, Pinarello launched its latest ebike, the Nytro E. It’s been five years since Pinarello debuted its first high performance ebike, and there’s plenty of modifications on the Nytro E to make it faster and lighter. Available in both a gravel and road frame, the bike is designed to perform as similarly as possible to its traditional analog versions. The Italian bike brand atttributes this to using similar materials and geometry that is used on their exisiting models. Those materials also mean it’s quite ightweight for an ebike, coming in at only 11.4 kg.

Nytro Motor

The Nytro uses a TQ-HPR50 to give you the boost up those toughest climbs. Even when your cadence drops, Pinarello says the boost will feel natural and smooth. The range is 100km, or 140km if you use a range extender.

The TQ-HPR50 motor gives up to 50 Nm of torque along with 300 watts of peak power. To help liken the feel of an ebike to analog, the Q-factor is just 135mm.

Improved aerodyanmics

Pinarello has redesigned the head tube, down tube, and rear stays to improve aerodynamics. The Nytro comes with integrated cables to increase the bike’s slipperiness in the wind. It also has a rejigged seatpost area. There is a new seatpost clamp which is embedded into the frame, meaning both weight and aerodynamics are improved.

Nytro Road and Nytro Gravel

The two frames available have geometries suitable for the different kinds of riding. The road has geometry similar to its racing geometry.

The Nytro gravel has a more relaxed geometry for those all-day adventure rides.

Canadian pricing is to be determined, but the bikes will be available in Canada in May.

Nytro E Road Features

• Carbon T900 E9/E9 and T700 E5 UD finish

• Dedicated Road Onda fork

• Dedicated FSC Frontal seat clamp, integrated and

aerodynamic

• TiCR internal cable routing

• TiCR integrated headset ( 1.5 upper and 1.5 lower)

• Max Tire: 700c x 32 mm

• RAD SYSTEM disc brakes

• Disc Flat Mount Ø160 mm

• Front Axle Ø12 x 100 mm Shimano

• Rear Axle Ø12 x 142 mm Shimano

NYTRO E Gravel

• Carbon T900 E9/E9 and T700 E5 UD finish

• Dedicated Gravel Onda fork

• Dedicated FSC frontal seat clamp, integrated for round

seatpost

• TiCR internal cable routing

• TiCR integrated headset ( 1.5 upper and 1.5 lower)

• Fork Flap

• Max Tire: 700c x 50 mm

• RAD SYSTEM disc brakes

• Disc Flat Mount Ø160 mm

• Front Axle Ø12 x 100 mm Shimano

• Rear Axle Ø12 x 142 mm Shimano

• Rear carrier and mudguard compatible