Quebec DH and enduro series’ set 2023 race dates

Two Quebec series are bringing plenty of opportunities for enduro and downhill racers in that province this year. Marin Wildside Enduro Series returns for another year while Pittstop Enduro-DH series adds new options for racers.

Marin Wildside Enduro Series 2023

With five events running from July to September, Marin Wildside Enduro Series is Quebec’s primary enduro race organizer. After years of splitting its calendar between B.C. and Que., the series is staying focused in the east this year.

Racing starts July 3-4 at Camp Fortune. A nicely spaced-out calendar gives one race every month all the way through to the final round at Mt. Lac-Vert on September 23-24. Organizers are promising $19,000 in cash prizing over the course of the season, adding a little extra incentive to the well-organized enduro series.

Pittstop Enduro-DH series

After launching with two events in 2022, Pittstop Enduro-DH series is expanding for 2023. Based out of Bromont, the new series is aiming to provide an open and welcoming environment, including race categories for riders as young as 13 (DH) and 11 (Enduro).

The 2023 series starts with a trail maintenance day in May, followed a week later by the first enduro in the series. In July, Pittstop is bringing downhill racing back to Quebec. Then, on Sept. 10, the series will host Quebec provincial enduro championships. Pittstop also has a more casual weeknight series in the works. Stay tuned for news on that.

Quebec DH provincial championships

Bromont will also host 2023 Quebec provincial downhill championships. Devinci is hosting DH provincials again, bringing back the DownDuro weekend festival for another year. Last year saw Jonathan Lefrancois and Rebecca Beaumont earn the elite men’s and women’s titles, along with full fields in the junior and masters racing categories.