Results: Canada Cup XCO Saint-Félicien kicks off 2021 season

Léandre Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) and Maghalie Rochetette are the early leaders after Canada Cup XCO racing kicked off Saturday in Saint-Félicien.

Bouchard led Tyler Orschel of Uxbridge, Ont. by four seconds, with a winning time of 1:15:18. Marc Andre Fortier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) rounded out the podium in the 43-rider elite men’s field.

On the women’s side Maghalie Rochette (Specialized) won by a solid, 1:35 margin. Cindy Montambault finished second followed by Juliette Larose Gingras, the later freshly returned from a European World Cup campaign.

Junior and U17 racing

In the junior and under-17 racing, riders from across the country made the trip to Quebec to get back into racing. Nicole Bradbury (Team Ontario/NCCH) and Matteo Oppizzi (Ride with Rendall – Biemme) led the junior results. Calgary’s Ella Myers and Marie Fay St.-Onge (Dalbix Siboire) followed Bradbury. Zorak Paille (Velo Pays d’en Haute) and Cole Punchard (Scary Fast Racing) rounded out the junior men’s podium behind Oppizzi.

Merin Lowe (Pendrel Racing) and Jacob Roy (Ponsse) are the first u17 winners of 2021. Eva Holmgren (Team Ontario) led Cumberland’s Sarah Roberts (Team BC) followed Lowe. Cam McCallum of Squamish’s new Charge BCXC Racing team and Maxime Théberge (Ponsse) followed Roy.

Results: Canada Cup XCO #1 / Coupe du Quebec #1 – Saint-Félicien

Full elite, junior and under-17 Canada Cup results are below. Non-Canada Cup results, including under-11, under-13, under-15 and sport category results, are up on FQSC.

Canada Cup racing continues next week with another round in Quebec. Sherbrooke hosts Canada Cup XCO #2 on July 17-18.

Senior Elite Women

Senior Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

U17 Women

U17 Men