Rocky Mountain Race Face stays the course with 2021 enduro team

In a year busy with big team moves, Rocky Mountain Race Face is staying the course. The Vancouver, B.C.-based Enduro World Series team is bringing back its successful three-rider roster for 2021.

And why not? Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau have been an impressively successful trio. Melamed landed wins at two of the three 2020 EWS events. First in wild conditions at Zermatt, Switzerland. Then, a few weeks later, at the classic EWS venue in Finale Ligure, Italy.

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro team will look to build off that momentum going into 2021. With consistent rosters of athletes and sponsors, the well-established team is positioned perfectly to roll into whatever the new year throws its way.

Jesse Melamed

“The Rocky Mountain enduro program has been one of the most consistently high-performing teams throughout the first 8 years of the EWS. Thanks to the best supporting sponsors and structure you could ask for, the team has achieved podium results in every year of its existence. Rocky Mountain has stuck with me through the lows to get me back to the highs and onto the top step of the podium. I am proud to have been a part of this legacy since the beginning and stoked for the coming season!”

Rémi Gauvin

“I am really happy to sign with the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team for another year. 2021 marks my 7th year with Rocky Mountain and 4th year as a member of our current team structure. Working with Rocky Mountain and Race Face, two brands from my own backyard, has been an amazing experience over the past few years. We have one of the strongest team on the circuit, fast bikes, and work with some of the best partners in the industry. I’m excited to get to Europe to show the world what myself and our team is capable of in 2021!”

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

“Staying at the sharp end of the field requires a strong program and we’ve built that the past few years with our sponsors, staff, and my teammates. We’ve not only learned how to be with each other, but also how to work together. That’s what makes our team solid and allows us to perform our best. I’m preparing to be ready to rise up to the challenge of staying on top.”

The Canadian enduro team will race Rocky Mountain’s new Altitude model, released just on time for 202o’s delayed EWS season. Race Face provides parts, apparel and protection while Fox handles suspension and Shimano supplies drivetrain, brakes and shoes. Maxxis tires and CushCore inserts keep the team rubber side down, while Smith adds protection when that goes wrong. Further support comes from Reform Technologies, RideWrap, EVOC, OneUp Components, FSA and K Capital.

2021 Rocky Mountain Race Face Team Calendar

Enduro World Series

June 23-27: Val Di Fassa, Italy (Rounds 1 & 2)

July 8-11: La Thuile, Italy (Rounds 3 & 4)

Sept. 2-5: Loudenvielle, France (Rounds 5 & 6)

Sept. 9-11: Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Round 7)

Sept. 25-26: Pietra Ligure, Italy (Round 8)

Oct. 2-3: Tweed Valley, Scotland (Round 9)

