Trek launches two new paint schemes for Domane SLR for Paris-Roubaix

On Sunday, pro men and women will hit the cobbles of one of the greatest one day races of all-time, and Trek is celebrating Paris-Roubaix with two new paint schism. Fans of the Spring Classics can now show their love of the pavé with Icon Monumental and Team Black.

They are two new designs only available through Trek’s Project One program.

Icon Monumental salutes Roubaix

The new Icon Monumental paint scheme pays homage to one of the most gruelling races on the Classics calendar with a paint scheme inspired by the legendary showers of the Roubaix velodrome.

The sight of pro riders showering off the muck and grime, and cleaning their wounds, is something that all fans know about.

Seeing riders absolutely knackered in the change rooms at the Roubaix velodrome is a testament to the toughness of the race.



According to Trek, this design is a tribute to all who have battled their way to the finish.

Trek Team Black to debut on the cobbles of The Hell of the North

In addition to the new ICON design, Trek is also releasing Trek Team Blac. This is a new Project One

Select colourway that the Trek-Segafredo team will use at the 2023 edition of Paris-

Roubaix.

The frames will be painted in a rich black background with bold shapes and colours

inspired by the cobbles of the race and stunning brick murals throughout Roubaix.

Trek’s new Project One Icon Monumental and Trek Team Black schemes are available

exclusively on Domane SLR and Domane+ SLR models.

Both schemes will be available at select Trek partners around the world and online at trekbikes.com in select markets.