Whistler Bike Park sets May long weekend opening day for 2023

Whistler Bike Park is setting opening day for the 2023 season for Friday, May 19. That’s just on time for the May long weekend.

Not all lifts and trails will be open, of course. But, as the snow melts on the top of the mountain, Whistler Blackcomb is eager to get riders on the trails on the lower slopes. Fitzsimmons Zone is the first to open. Since the Fitzsimmons Express chair is closed for all of this year for construction, Whistler Village Gondola will carry riders up from the base of the mountain.

“As WVG will be the only lift servicing Fitzsimmons Zone, please anticipate longer than average lineups and plan accordingly,” Whistler Blackcomb explains in its announcement, adding “The gondola will be able to accommodate up to four bikes per cabin. Congestion in the Village will ease as Bike Park zones open up. More on that below.”

Whistler added a how-to video for loading bikes onto the Gondola and adds that a stationary practice cabin will be on site for riders to practice before they try on a moving gondola.

Whistler Blackcomb posted the loading instructional video and a complete list of trails that will be open, or partially open, when the gondola starts turning on May 19.

Garbanzo and the expanded Creekside Zone are expected to open on June 10, 2023. Top of the World and the Peak Zone are currently scheduled to open slightly later, though that is dependent on snow conditions in that alpine zone.

More from Whistler Blackcomb:

