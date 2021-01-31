18 cycling films about racing that you can stream in Canada right now

The training slump of mid-January can often be cured with an inspiring racing film. Of the major streaming services in Canada, Amazon Prime has by far the most cycling films in its collection, with focuses on WorldTour races, the Tour Divide and a number of documentaries on the Race Across America.

Netflix and Crave also have a few options, but if you can’t find anything you like on your preferred streaming platform YouTube has an almost unlimited number of documentaries (and even more Race Across America content if the four Amazon films aren’t enough for you). Here are 18 films and shows currently available on Canadian streaming platforms.

All For One (2017)-Amazon Prime

This film is the story of the first five years of GreenEDGE (now BikeExchange), Australia’s first ProTour cycling team. The documentary follows the team as they take on the international circuit.

The Racer (2020)-Amazon Prime

The fictional film follows the story of a domestique throughout the opening Irish stages of the notorious 1998 Tour de France.

Eat.Race.Win. (2018)-Amazon Prime

This documentary series follows chef is Hannah Grant and her team as they work to fuel the Orica-Scott (now BikeExchange) team during the 21 stages of the 2017 Tour de France.

The Least Expected Day (2019)-Netflix

This documentary series follows Movistar as they face challenges, controversy and internal conflict during the 2019 WorldTour.

The Road Uphill (2011)-Amazon Prime

This documentary follows Team Leopard Trek and the Schleck Brothers, in a behind-the-scenes look at the 2011 Tour de France.

Tour de Pharmacy (2017)-Crave

This mocumentary jokes about the 1982 Tour de France. It riffs on cycling stereotypes and features some unexpected cameos.

Time Trial (2017)-Amazon Prime

The film focuses on the final season of David Millar’s professional cycling career. It covers events including the 2014 Tour de France, the 2014 Giro d’Italia and the 2014 Milan–San Remo.

The 9 Ball Diaries (2008)-Amazon Prime

The story of Tim Johnson’s transition from road racing to cyclocross.

Monumental Flanders (2013)-Amazon Prime

This documentary covers the unique Tour of Flanders and the magical atmosphere created by the thousands of fans who attend the race.

Line of Sight (2012)-Amazon Prime

Line of Sight is 60 minutes of bike messenger Lucas Brunelle’s best footage helmet camera footage from a decade of Alleycat races around the world.

Delta of Spirit (2019)-Amazon Prime

Delta of Spirit explores the riders who compete in The DAMn, a grueling 240 mile gravel race that traverses the state of Minnesota within 24 hours.

Yukon Arctic Ultra (2019)-Amazon Prime

Aldo Mazzocchi takes on the Yukon Arctic Ultra in the fat bike category.

3089 Miles Across America (2017)-Amazon Prime

In the Race Across America, competitors challenge themselves and their support crews from the West to East coast of the USA in an non stop race. This film follows the solo athletes as they attempt the race.

More than Miles (2017)-Amazon Prime

More than Miles follows teams as they race from coast to coast in the 2017 Race Across America.

RAAM Bam Thank You Mam (2017)-Amazon Prime

Four Australian women attempt to break a 20 year world record during the 2017 Race Across America.

Race Across America (2013)-Amazon Prime

British team RAAM Roses competes in the 2013 Race Across America.

The Length of Time (2019)-Amazon Prime/Youtube

This documentary tells the story of Josh Ibbet as he takes on the Tour Divide, a 4400 km unsupported mountain bike race from Banff, Canada to Antelope Wells on the Mexican border.

Divided (2017)-Amazon Prime

In 2017, Rickie Cotter and Lee Craigie rode the Tour Divide and documented their trip. The film was shot entirely using a Go Pro and an iPhone.