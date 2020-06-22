5 videos to inspire long summer rides

Nothing inspires long rides more than the hight of the summer solstice. Mid-June in the northern hemisphere, the Earth reaches its maximum tilt toward the sun. As a result the days are much longer, peaking at almost 16 hours in places like Ottawa. The more north you travel, the longer the days—Iqaluit has days that last almost 21 hours around this time of year.

For cyclists, the solstice is a great excuse to spend a full day in the saddle. If you went for a long ride and are feeling inspired, or if you haven’t yet but would like to live vicariously through others, check out some of these accounts of epic adventures.

1. Fancis Cade- Cycling from Sunrise to Sunset on Summer Solstice

Cade brings you along for his 17 hour, 336 km solstice ride.

2. EF Gone Racing- Leadville Trail 100 2019

Rapha and EF Education First Pro Cycling’s alternative racing hit the Leadville Trail 100 last year, one of the world’s toughest one-day mountain bike races. USA road race champion Alex Howes and Lachlan Morton took on the out and back 100-mile course.

3. I Just Want To Ride – Lael Wilcox and the 2019 Tour Divide

Lael Wilcox, one of the best endurance cyclists in the world, takes on the Tour Divide, a race from Canada to Mexico.

4. Cameron Jeffers-I Bought The Cheapest Plane Ticket in Europe, Then Cycled Home.

The title of this video says it all—a simple yet fun idea, turns into what Jeffers describes as one of his favourite cycling trips of all time.

5. The Adventure Dispatch – Sarah Swallow

Swallow, an expert when it comes to creative route planning, shares her tips and tricks as she rides through the Humboldt Redwood State Park and camps overnight.