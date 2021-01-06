This year’s Bicycle Film Festival can be streamed from anywhere in Canada

There’s something very special about watching films on a topic you’re passionate about. There are thousands of films on cycling, but each year the Bicycle Film Festival curates a selection of the best cycling content for riders around the world to enjoy. Founded in 2001 by Brendt Barbur, the Bicycle Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary by going virtual this year, which means anyone in Canada can enjoy the pedal-based content.

The shorts featured in this years festival were selected to appeal to a wide audience—from film aficionados to avid cyclists. Films include a short on the first BMX crew in Nigeria, a Lebron James produced story about a kid trying to rise up from his less than ideal surroundings, and a birds-eye view of a BLM bicycle protest ride in New York. Viewers will also get to see New York City through the lens of female bike messengers, films on teens exploring young love, two women bring a small town together around mountain biking and the fastest cyclist on the planet.

Virtual tickets

The Bicycle Film Festival arrives virtually in Ottawa Jan. 15 – 24. Tickets are priced on a sliding scale, from $12 to $23, though all tickets give viewers access to the same content. The 90-minutes of films can be streamed to computers, tablets, or smart TVs any time during the period of Jan 15-24 once you purchase a ticket, and don’t have to be viewed all at once.