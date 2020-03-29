FloBikes is saving bored cycling fans by rebroadcasting 2019 races

It’s unfortunate that the one time there is absolutely nothing to get in the way of your plans to watch bike racing, there is no bike racing to watch. With most pros on lockdown and races unlikely to start up again soon, fans have turned to watching movies about cycling teams or funny clips of a made-up race.

Fortunately FloBikes has come to the rescue with a rebroadcast list of some of the best 2019 races. The rebroadcasts are bringing some normalcy back to everyone’s routines, and are giving the viewers something to look forward to.

Watching E3 from last year thanks to @flobikes and my 4 yo decides Daddy needs to make Nutella crepes cuz there’s a bike race on #cyclinglives #rebroadcast #FrogPrince pic.twitter.com/JNLKJXCjkI — Laticia Waclawik (@sdbeachgirl9) March 28, 2020

The company is streaming the 2019 events on the date where they would have taken place in 2020. They’ve already shown 2019 races such as the Women’s Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, E3 BinckBank Classic, the Men’s Gent-Wevelgem and is broadcasting the Women’s Gent-Wevelgem on Mar. 29.

Future rebroadcasts include the 2019 Dwars Door Vlaanderen, the Men and Women’s Tour of Flanders and 2019’s Paris-Roubaix. The full calendar has rebroadcasts scheduled until the end of April, but the FloBikes will likely add more races if races are not back on by then.



The best part of these rebroadcasts? They’re all streaming at 2:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m. CDT. Although time feels like a construct in lockdown, not having to wake up super early to watch a race is always a treat.