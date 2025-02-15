One-legged BMXer is better at bikes than most of us

Hailing from Andes, Colombia, Julian Molina has spent years inspiring the world through BMX, proving that resilience and passion can overcome any obstacle. His journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

At just seven-years-old, Julian’s life changed forever. While riding his skateboard, he was struck by a bus, suffering a severe leg injury. The damage worsened, and in a matter of life or death, his leg had to be amputated. But rather than letting the accident define him, Julian turned his focus to something that would change his life once again—BMX.

The BMX dream begins

With a relentless spirit, Julian saved every penny he could from selling candy to buy his first bike. That bike became an extension of himself, propelling him into the world of 360s, flips and whips. Despite facing challenges most riders never have to consider, Julian refused to let anything hold him back. His motto, “If you dream something, you do it,” has fueled his progression, pushing him to break barriers in the BMX scene.

Breaking boundaries in BMX

Julian’s talent and determination led him to become the first adaptive BMX rider to compete in X Games Real BMX—a milestone that made history. In 2020, he won fan favourite, proving that his riding resonates with people worldwide. His fearless approach and infectious energy have made him a beloved figure in the BMX community, earning him unwavering support from fellow riders and fans alike.

A hand from friends: ‘Mano Amiga’

When asked for a title for his latest video, Julian chose “Mano Amiga,” a phrase that translates to “Helping Hand” in Spanish. He explained:

“It came to my mind while thinking a lot about all the help from the people who have given me their hand.”

Julian’s journey is not just about his own perseverance but also about the friendships and support that have lifted him along the way. As BMX filmmaker Jeff Zielinski put it:

“Always heartfelt and full of meaning, Julian truly is a one-of-a-kind human. After spending a summer and a few scattered visits to Los Angeles, with a little help from his friends, Julian ticked off some dream tricks and accomplished his greatest video part to date with ‘Mano Amiga!’”