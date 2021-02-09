Snow can’t slow this German rider’s wild road ride

With the snow falling, most of us have moved our riding indoors. Unless you have a fat bike, winter is “trainer season.” German downhill racer Johannes Fischbach isn’t convinced that snow should put a stop to road riding, though.

With a friend on an eMTB, Fischbach heads out for first tracks on his local road loop. Yes, it is sketchy. Very sketchy. Our German isn’t too sharp, but we’re really hoping the intro says something along the lines of “these are closed roads” or “there’s never traffic up here.”

There’s wild moments, big skids, and a few crashes. Impressively, there’s just as many improbable saves. Press play, and hold on. Fischbach’s winter road training is a wild ride!

Johannes Fischbach – Road Cycling and Snow is (Crazy) Fun!

Riding icy roads isn’t the craziest thing Fischbach’s done on a bike. It’s not even close. That honour goes to his 140 metre ski jump world record attempt. He didn’t land it, but just riding away from this crash is impressive.