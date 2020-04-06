Watch: Bikepacking and ski touring across the Alps

The short film Ice & Palms follows Jochen Mesle and Max Kroneck on an ambitious six-week bikepacking and skiing trip through the Alps. The trip begins from their home in the south of Germany and ends at the Mediterranean Sea. The 1,800 km journey involved skiing iconic peaks, pedalling along beautiful empty roads, and tons of adaptation.

Mesle and Kroneck spent two years preparing for the trip, but left some of the route unplanned, as they knew the weather conditions would determine their trajectory. The two athletes followed the main alpine ridge from start to finish.

With skis attached, the bikes weighed 50 kg each. At one point in the film, Mesle and Kroneck are forced to ski with their bikes strapped to their backs, as the pass on their route is blocked by snow.

“The time passed really fast,” says Kroneck, “42 days and suddenly we’re here.”