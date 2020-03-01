Watch: Butcherbox Cycling releases American Crit II

Competitive road cycling in the states has fallen on rough times. The Amgen Tour of California, the only U.S.-based event with a spot on both the men’s and women’s UCI WorldTour calendar was cancelled for 2020. More people are choosing to invest their time in gravel. But one subset of road cycling, criterium (crit) racing, has maintained a following.

The races shown in American Crit are big, loud and well attended events. The 34 minute documentary, released in January of 2019, follows Butcherbox Cycling in their first season as a team.

The team is led by Steve M. Cullen, a super intense baseball-cap-wearing American dude. In the film he swears his way through passionate rants on the merits of crit racing, interspersed with footage of crits, race prep and interviews with the other team members.

American Crit II: Tough Days of Tulsa revisits the Butcherbox team as they take on three days of racing at Tulsa Tough. The hour long video goes in depth on the team, the race and American crit racing.