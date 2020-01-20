Watch: Full coverage of the Western Track Challenge

This weekend track cyclists were happy to be sheltered from the rainy BC weather as they raced at the Burnaby Velodrome. The 200 m track hosted racers from Western Canada and the Pacific North-West for the fourth annual Western Track Challenge. Operated by the non-profit Burnaby Velodrome Club and built between 1991 and 1997 the Burnaby Velodrome is the oldest indoor velodrome in Canada. It was created to replace the China Creek Velodrome which was a part of Vancouver’s cycling scene since 1954.

The Western Track Challenge is a collaboration between the Burnaby Velodrome Club, Cycling BC and Cycling Canada. As the only western race in the 2020 Cycling Canada track calendar, it serves as a regional championship and as a platform for under 19 and under 17 racers to challenge their fitness and to prepare for the Junior Nationals in April. The velodrome itself places a large focus on junior development, holding a variety of youth camps, training sessions, and race clinics year-round. They also host the Aboriginal Youth Cycling program, which, as the first initiative of its kind, is a way for aboriginal youth to learn about track cycling.

The three days of the Western Track Challenge were jam packed with racing. In the junior men’s category, Luke Hubner of Qualicum Beach took home gold in the points race, the scratch race, the team sprint and the omnium and added a bronze to his collection in the keirin. In the women’s field, Vancouver’s Mckenna Mckee had a similarly successful weekend, winning a silver in the women’s keirin and gold medals in the scratch race, the women’s team sprint, the individual sprint and the Elite/Jr women keirin.

The event was streamed live on the Burnaby Velodrome’s Youtube channel, and all three days are now available to watch. The comprehensive coverage features four camera angles, live lap counts and post-race interviews.

The results for the Western Track Challenge can be found at Racetiming.ca.