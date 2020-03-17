Watch: Lachlan Morton reviews his packing list for a MTB adventure

Recently, Lachlan Morton of EF pro Cycling set out from Durango, Colorado to bike-pack the length of the Colorado Trail. Before trekking 500 miles to the outskirts of Denver, he reviewed some of the items he was bringing with him.

“There’s no nicer feeling than knowing you’ve got everything you need on your bike to just keep going,” says Morton.

The route conquered 10, 000 feet of elevation, with long stretches in the remote wilderness. He had to make decisions about how light to pack, while also being prepared for anything.

“If you forget one piece of important kit at below zero and snowing, it doesn’t really matter how fit you are,” says Morton. “It’s more about what you packed and how you prepared.”

For his trip he rode a Cannondale Scalpel, equipped with Vittoria Mezcal tires, set up tubeless. To tackle the range of elevation he would be riding, he had the bike set up with a SRAM Eagle 10-50 cassette for a wide range of gearing options in the back, with a 32-tooth chainring up front.

Although he is a pro cyclist Morton is no stranger to bike trips. He gained notoriety from his Thereabouts Youtube series, doing cycling trips with his brother. The series was adapted by Rapha into Outskirts, which mostly features his brother and friends doing trips around the world.

When EF announced its ‘alternative calendar‘ Morton was able to race at the highest level while also doing the adventure riding that he says brought him back in love with the sport.