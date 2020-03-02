Watch: Quarantined Cofidis riders’ makeshift workout routine

While many athletes, staff and media have been sent home from the lockeddown Abu Dhabi hotel, some UAE Tour teams still remain in quarantine. According to Groupama–FDJ cyclist Arnaud Démare, those who were staying on the fourth floor are still stuck in the hotel.

Vous connaissez sûrement la situation? Ou pas?! La course UAE à été arrêtée jeudi suite à un éventuel cas de coronavirus. Le 4ème étage de notre hôtel ou nous sommes actuellement, toujours bloqué.

Un 2eme test a été effectué, nous serons sûrement « libre » d’une minute à l’autre. — Arnaud Demare (@ArnaudDemare) March 2, 2020

Cofidis riders Nathan Haas and Attilio Viviani have been killing time in quarantine.

Unfortunately, the riders aren’t able to ride their bikes, so they’ve been forced to get creative in order to maintain fitness.