Watch: Quarantined Cofidis riders’ makeshift workout routine

Nathan Haas and Attilio Viviani stay fit with room-service tray discus, suitcases hurdles and more

March 2nd, 2020 by | Posted in Video | Tags: , , , ,

While many athletes, staff and media have been sent home from the lockeddown Abu Dhabi hotel, some UAE Tour teams still remain in quarantine. According to Groupama–FDJ cyclist Arnaud Démare, those who were staying on the fourth floor are still stuck in the hotel.

Cofidis riders Nathan Haas and Attilio Viviani have been killing time in quarantine.

Unfortunately, the riders aren’t able to ride their bikes, so they’ve been forced to get creative in order to maintain fitness.