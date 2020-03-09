Watch: Racing in an abandoned airport field

Thursday nights in Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett field, Horace Burrowes runs a weekly crit series. The field, once New York’s primary airport, is described as having a kind of faded luster but also a recovering post-apocalyptic feel.

Thursday Fields profiles these local races and the community they’ve created. Burrowes, who started cycling in Guyana, talks about his love of the sport and creating a space for POC in cycling. “It always seemed like it wasn’t a sport we were supposed to be involved in,” he says, “but we take it on ourselves to be there anyway.”

The diverse crowd of competitors have vastly different backgrounds and jobs but they come together from their shared passion for cycling.

After winning one of the Thursday crits, visiting Canadian cyclist Dylan Bibic, who was fourteen at the time of shooting, delivers one of the best lines in the short documentary: “My name is Dylan Bibic, I’m from Toronto area and for a living I cut grass and win bike races.”

The documentary conveys the positive energy of local bike racing and the passion that goes into organizing the events.