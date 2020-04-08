Watch: The 100th Tour of Flanders from inside the team cars

The hundredth anniversary of the Tour of Flanders in 2016 was marked by an exciting race full across a 270 km course. The Flemish and cycling communities came together to celebrate the centennial of one of cycling’s greatest one-day races.

In Flanders Classics’ film, the viewer is shown the race from the behind-the-scenes perspective of the team directors, the riders and the press. Long stretches of the race are played out from the perspective of dash cams. The tension and sense of urgency is palpable throughout the film, as the cars rush to help cyclists and stay on top of the events of the race.

-Spoilers-

Peter Sagan was the winner of the 2016 Tour of Flanders, his first Monument win after coming close to the top of the podium numerous times. Sagan, who was riding for Tinkoff, took the lead by soloing away from Fabian Cancellara and Sep Vanmarcke after 225 km.

Cancellara had a very strong race but wasn’t able to take the win. Despite three crashes early in the race, Sep Vanmarke was able to bridge up to the front, an impressive effort.