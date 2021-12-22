The 12 Bike Rides of Christmas is your new favourite holiday jingle

The holiday season is here and the hilarious Mahalo My Dude crew is ready to celebrate the best way they know how. On bikes, of course.

12 Bike Rides of Christmas is a great take on the joys – and “joys” – of winter riding, wrapped up in a classic Christmas tune repurposed for life on two wheels.

Finally, a carol made just for mountain bikers. We guarantee you’ll be humming this one in your head on your next snowy adventure!

The 12 Bike Rides of Christmas