Watch: 20 Years of Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage is gearing up to celebrate a big anniversary in 2021. This October, the pioneering competition will mark two decades of freeride progression in Virgin, Utah.

A lot has changed since riders hucked off the cliffs of the first Red Bull Rampage way back in 2001. To mark the upcoming anniversary, Rampage is looking back at some of the biggest moments of the last 20 years. At an event as outsized as Rampage, those are some very big moments.

Canadian riders are, of course, front and centre for many of these moments. Pioneering mountain bike icons Wade Simmons, Tyler ‘Super T’ Klassen, Darren Butler, Darren Barrecloth and Steve Romaniuk all ventured south to etch history into the steep hills outside Virgin. That tradition continues in contemporary champions Kurt Sorge, the first three-time Rampage winner, Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder and the ever creative Tom van Steenbergen.

Red Bull Rampage returns October 15, 2021. Get yourself ready with the best of the first two decades in the video below.

Two Decades of Red Bull Rampage

What’s Red Bull saying about its upcoming anniversary?

20 years, 14 events, 9 winners. Who would have thought 20 years ago, that Red Bull Rampage could have brought freeride MTB this far!?

With support from the Utah Sports Commission, we return to desert sands of Virgin, Utah this October 15 to determine who will take the most desired crown in MTB.

