2020 BC Cup downhill series officially cancelled

After months of working to try preserve part of the BC Cup DH series, Cycling BC is making the call to cancel the entire 2020 downhill racing calendar.

The province is now in Phase 3 of its reopening plan and ViaSport is working toward a safe return to sport. With these developments, there was lingering hope that B.C. could see some downhill racing in 2020.

Bike parks at resorts across the province have reopened, providing lift-accessed mountain biking with new safety measures in place. These resorts have seen heavy traffic since starting operations. This places more stress on the resort and its employees.

According to Cycling BC, the increased traffic combined with necessary safety precautions make it too difficult to host an event on the scale of a BC Cup. “It has become apparent that the logistical challenges and staffing pressures facing our mountain venues are too high to proceed with events of this scale,” says the provincial sporting organization’s statement.

RELATED: Fernie, B.C.’s small town feel hides endless mountain adventures

Cycling BC is now focusing on the possibility of hosting smaller downhill events. These grassroots-level DH races would focus on serving local racers.

With B.C. opening to regional travel and tourism, Cycling BC encourages its members to continue to visit the venues originally scheduled to host events. It also encourages riders to visit new riding destinations around the province.