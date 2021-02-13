Ontario mountain bike O-Cup and gravel 2021 race calendars released

Racing could be back in Ontario in 2021. Ontario Cycling Association released its preliminary calendars for O-Cup cross country, gravel and mountain biking events this week.

On the calendar, which OCA emphasizes is preliminary, pending health restrictions, is a five-race 2021 O-Cup XCO series, along with events ranging from enduro to XC Marathon and a host of gravel races.

With everything going on right now, OCA clearly laid out that safety remains the priority.

“The OCA has been working with several organizers over the last few months to create a safe and compatible calendar while staying within guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and the Ontario Government. With physical distancing still being required, events currently on the preliminary calendar will be based on various individual start formats.”

OCA is using what was learned last summer as a guide for what might be possible this summer. Based on the calendar below, they’re cautiously optimistic that a good range of events can safely be raced in Ontario this year.

While we all continue working towards a safer situation, having racing to look forward to is an excellent development!

2021 Ontario MTB O-Cup Calendar (preliminary)

O-Cup #1 – Woodnewton (May 22-23)

O-Cup #2 – Albion Hills (June 12-13)

O-Cup #3 – Horseshoe Valley (July 3-4)

O-Cup #4 – Hardwood Ski & Bike (July 9-11)

O-Cup #5 – Mountainview (Sept 4-5)

Ontario Mountain Bike Calendar

Ganaraska Enduro (May 30)

Women’s 4hr MTB Relay (June 4-6 – Part of Ontario Women’s Cycling Week)

Chico Racing 8-Hour (June 19-20)

Summer Epic 8-Hour MTB Relay (July 22-25)

Sault-Ste.-Marie (July 17-18)

Mountainview Nine Lives Enduro (Aug.22)

Chico Racing 24-Hour (Aug. 28-29)

Great Albion Enduro (Sept 18-19)

Fall Epic 8-Hour (Sept. 21-26)

Cannondale XCMarathon Series Race #1 (Oct. 2)

Cannondale XCMarathon Series Race #1 (Oct. 16)

Cannondale XCMarathon Series Race #1 (Oct. 30)

2021 Ontario Gravel Calendar

Paris 2 Ancaster (April 25)

Reggie Ramble (June 26-27)

Cannondale ONGravelSeries Race #1 (July 17)

Cannondale ONGravelSeries Race #2 (Aug. 7)

Angry Johnny’s Scary Fast 200 (Aug 14-15)

Ghost Gravel (Aug. 21)

Cannondale ONGravelSeries Race #3 (Sept. 11)

Roady Groady (Sept. 18)

Hasting Highlands Hilly Hundred (Oct. 2)