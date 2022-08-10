Home > MTB

2022 Canada Summer Games MTB women’s relay: Team Ontario wins, Quebec second

Racing continues in the Niagara, Ontario region

Photo by: Lisa Holmgren
August 10, 2022
The Holmgren sisters, along with Jocelyn Stel took the MTB team relay at the Canada Summer Games on Wednesday in St. Catherines. The victory follows Ava Holmgren’s win on Monday in the XC. Quebec came in second, followed by Alberta. The riders were able to race in much more favourable conditions, given the super-hot and humid temps on Monday.

Women’s MTB Relay

1 2 ONTARIO
2A-HOLMGREN 2B-STEL 2C-HOLMGREN 41:07 2A-13:23 (1) 2B-14:03 (2) 2C-13:40 (1)
2 1 QUEBEC
1A-LAROSE-GINGRAS 1B-SARRAZIN 1C-ST-ONGE 42:39 1:32 1A-13:52 (3) 1B-13:57 (1) 1C-14:49 (2)
3 5 ALBERTA
5A-FRANCIS 5B-MYERS 5C-BILODEAU 44:42 3:35 5A-14:50 (4) 5B-14:33 (3) 5C-15:18 (3)
4 3 BRITISH COLUMBIA
3A-LOWE 3B-POLLOCK 3C-RODGERS 44:52 3:45 3A-13:24 (2) 3B-15:45 (5) 3C-15:43 (5)
5 6 NEW BRUNSWICK
6A-THOMSON 6B-ARSENEAU 6C-MCINTYRE 48:45 7:38 6A-16:28 (6) 6B-16:56 (7) 6C-15:19 (4)
6 4 MANITOBA
4A-GUENTER 4B-GAUTHIER 4C-GUENTER 48:45 7:38 4A-15:55 (5) 4B-16:53 (6) 4A-15:57 (6)
7 7 YUKON
7A-ROLDAN 7B-ROLDAN 7C-ROLDAN 50:11 9:04 7A-17:51 (8) 7B-14:42 (4) 7A-17:36 (7)
8 8 COMPOSITE 1
8A-SNELGROVE 8B-NICHOLSON 8C-SNELGROVE