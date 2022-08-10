2022 Canada Summer Games MTB women’s relay: Team Ontario wins, Quebec second

The Holmgren sisters, along with Jocelyn Stel took the MTB team relay at the Canada Summer Games on Wednesday in St. Catherines. The victory follows Ava Holmgren’s win on Monday in the XC. Quebec came in second, followed by Alberta. The riders were able to race in much more favourable conditions, given the super-hot and humid temps on Monday.

Take a look at the MTB athletes representing Team Ontario in the 2022 Canada Summer Games. They will compete this week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. If you have chance, check it out! Ava Holmgren

Isabella Holmgren

Jocelyn Stel#TeamOntario #MTB #CSG #N22 @GoTeamOntario pic.twitter.com/R5XIDzn8A2 — Ontario Cycling (@ontariocycling) August 7, 2022

Women’s MTB Relay

1 2 ONTARIO

2A-HOLMGREN 2B-STEL 2C-HOLMGREN 41:07 2A-13:23 (1) 2B-14:03 (2) 2C-13:40 (1)

2 1 QUEBEC

1A-LAROSE-GINGRAS 1B-SARRAZIN 1C-ST-ONGE 42:39 1:32 1A-13:52 (3) 1B-13:57 (1) 1C-14:49 (2)

3 5 ALBERTA

5A-FRANCIS 5B-MYERS 5C-BILODEAU 44:42 3:35 5A-14:50 (4) 5B-14:33 (3) 5C-15:18 (3)

4 3 BRITISH COLUMBIA

3A-LOWE 3B-POLLOCK 3C-RODGERS 44:52 3:45 3A-13:24 (2) 3B-15:45 (5) 3C-15:43 (5)

5 6 NEW BRUNSWICK

6A-THOMSON 6B-ARSENEAU 6C-MCINTYRE 48:45 7:38 6A-16:28 (6) 6B-16:56 (7) 6C-15:19 (4)

6 4 MANITOBA

4A-GUENTER 4B-GAUTHIER 4C-GUENTER 48:45 7:38 4A-15:55 (5) 4B-16:53 (6) 4A-15:57 (6)

7 7 YUKON

7A-ROLDAN 7B-ROLDAN 7C-ROLDAN 50:11 9:04 7A-17:51 (8) 7B-14:42 (4) 7A-17:36 (7)

8 8 COMPOSITE 1

8A-SNELGROVE 8B-NICHOLSON 8C-SNELGROVE