We Are One Canadian Enduro League details 2023 calendar

Canadian enduro series is expanding to become the We Are One Canadian Enduro League for 2023. That means more opportunities to race in more provinces – four in 2023 – and two new regional championship events.

There’s also a cool reason why We Are One is signing on as a title sponsor for this year. Read through the series official launch to find out more details, including fees, calendar and why the four new rider representatives were introduced. Then read our interview with Ted Morton, who returns to helm the WAO Candian Enduro League, this time as part of a team.

Registration for 2023 Canadian Enduro League is open now and selling fast. In fact, the Fire in the Mountains enduro in Kelowna is already sold out!

Press Release: 2023 We Are One Canadian Enduro League

Welcome to the 2023 We Are One Canadian Enduro League Presented By Leatt, North America’s premier enduro mountain bike racing league. We could not be more excited to get this summer of racing underway with new sponsors, never before raced locations, the lowest entry fees since 2019, and much, much more. There are so many new things, we wanted to give you all a good look on how this new organization is elevating Canadian Enduro in 2023!

In late 2022, the BC Enduro Series Inc. the company that owned and operated the Canadian Enduro Series, sold its assets and the We Are One Canadian Enduro League was born. A brand new team and a brand new organization that has a long history in all things enduro. The team is made of Ted Morton, the founder of the Canadian Enduro Series in 2016, former EWS racer with top 50 results and a long history in trail advocacy, planning and development, former We Are One EWS team manager and racer, Jacob Tooke, event/operations legend Brooke Hanson who has worked across events such as the Canada and BC cups, Grey Cup, Jake Paddon (former EWS racer and marketing guru) on social media duties and returning crusher of admin, Kaitlin Lomas, who was heavily involved throughout 2017-2019 behind the scenes.. With a combined 30+ years of event experience, our goal is to help continue developing all aspects of Enduro across Canada.

2023 Event Information

Registration for 2023 is open and filling quickly, with most events well surpassing 50% capacity! This year’s calendar brings a return to some rider favorites including the season opener at Vedder Mountain and the famed Black Forest Ham stage, as well as some completely new, never before raced locations like Medicine Hat and Valemount. The league is also making a return to the East Coast with events at Sea Otter Canada and the Canadian Enduro Eastern Cup at Bromont, making it a truly national racing league.

Following rider feedback, most events will be returning to a 1-day race format. Our aim is to make racing as accessible as possible to everyone, and we believe this schedule makes it easier to plan an epic weekend of riding and racing without breaking the bank and using all of your holiday time off.

Check out the full calendar below, where all rounds are awarded points:

2023 We Are One Canadian Enduro League: Calendar

April 30 – Vedder Mountain, Chilliwack, B.C.

May 14 – Fire In The Mountains*, Kelowna, B.C.

May 27 – Harper Mountain, Kamloops B.C.

June 18 – Sea Otter Canada*, Blue Mountain, Ont.

June 24 -25 – Revelstoke, B.C. – Western Cup

July 1 – Cypress Hills, Medicine Hat, Alta.

July 16 – Valemount, B.C.

July 30 – Crankworx Canadian Open Enduro*, Whistler, B.C. – Canadian Enduro Championships

September 22-24 – Sun Peaks Resort, B.C. – Festival weekend, more info soon!

October 1 – Bromont, Que. – Eastern Cup

*Events marked with an asterisk represent events where the CEL has partnered with a local organizer.

Registration is open with prices the lowest they have been since 2019! Tier one pricing is available until April 15th, sign up now and save some dollars!

EASTERN AND WESTERN CUP

2023 will also be the introduction of the new We Are One Canadian Enduro Eastern and Western Cup presented by Leatt events, being held at Bromont and Revelstoke respectively. These one-off events will not only count towards the overall We Are One Canadian Enduro League Presented by Leatt results, but the winner will also be crowned their respective Western and Eastern Cup Champion. There are some serious bragging rights on the line! The intention of these cup events is to create a higher level regional race that attracts more competition and provides a stepping stone from local/grassroot events to the national League. The image below shows the ‘Trail to Enduro Champion’, which aims to show the event progression.

Further to our sport progression, we’ve also endeavored to grade our events based on the expected physicality and trail difficulty of each event. The goal is to allow riders to make an informed decision about how they develop as a racer with the intention to encourage more participation while keeping the enduro spirit alive by not releasing too much information about the course. We do recognize that most of our events are not suitable for beginners and in the future we are hoping to develop a calendar and work with coaches that can help provide a more entry-level experience to racing. We know there is a plethora of beginner-level events and we encourage riders to connect with their local bike club.

New series sponsors



For 2023, we could not be prouder to have We Are One Composites onboard as the title sponsor. The support offered by We Are One is unprecedented in mountain bike racing in Canada, and is a testament to their dedication to athlete development, Canadian gravity racing, and as always, keeping bike riding fun!

“With the downturn in the industry, it was time for We Are One to step up and show our support and dedication to Enduro racing here in Canada. Canadians need a healthy enduro racing scene, starting with grass-root level events all the way to national championships. The Canadian Enduro League provides athletes with a clear progression to the ‘next level’, which aligns very well with our core values as an organization. We look forward to seeing everyone at the events and could not be more proud to be involved with this great initiative that the team from the Canadian Enduro League has put together!” – Dustin Adams, C.E.O and Founder We Are One Composites

Reducing barriers to participation was a key factor in We Are One’s decision to partner with the Canadian Enduro League. Their commitment has made it possible to reduce registration fees to the lowest prices since 2019! We cannot thank them enough for this, we know all of the racers will be incredibly excited and thankful. Cheers We Are One!

“We were concerned about the rising costs of racing in Canada and how that impacts future racers. We Are One is happy to make the investment into the CEL so that they can pass the savings on to the riders, bring a high level of value, and keep the entry fees at a reasonable price” – Dustin Adams, C.E.O and Founder We Are One Composites

We are also incredibly excited to have a huge amount of support from Leatt as presenting sponsor for 2023. Their commitment to the Canadian racing scene, and riders, has been second to none, and racers can expect a huge amount of Leatt giveaway swag at all events.

“Leatt is very excited to partner with CEL this year as it gives us the opportunity to support the sport at the grassroots level as well as help keep Enduro racing going in Canada as much as we can. This is an important series for the country, and we want to make sure that riders have the best events to attend Nationally. We are positive that working with the CEL team is going to ensure a quality series filled with exciting racing for all involved.” –Zoe Verbauwhede, Brand Manager Canada, Leatt

Another new partner for the 2023 season is McElhanney Ltd., our “Official Outdoor Recreation Consultant”. McElhanney offers many trail-related services from planning, design, section 57 applications, and right through to construction. Each event this year will feature a “McElhanney Stage”, chosen to highlight a unique experience for riders or unique trail features, in some cases the trail may even be something designed by McElhanney’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure’s Trail Division. In addition, this stage will feature more opportunities to get photographed by our media team so make sure you’re smiling and your kit is fresh!

Rider Representatives

This year we are proud to introduce 4 rider representatives to the We Are One Canadian Enduro League Presented By Leatt – Elly Hoskin, Tori Wood, Vincent Black, and Justin Lessard. Our rider reps will work with us to ensure the riders have a voice, and if something doesn’t quite work, whether it be a section of trail, the schedule, or anything at all, we can build a solution together.

RD #1 is only 23 days away! Make sure you follow us on Instagram to stay up to date with everything throughout the season!

For further information on the We Are One Canadian Enduro League presented by Leatt please use the below contacts:

Brooke Hanson – General Enquires -info@canadianenduro.com

Jacob Tooke – Sport & Operations – operations@canadianenduro.com

Jake Paddon – Sponsorship & Media Enquires – info+marketing@canadianenduro.com