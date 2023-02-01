Island Cup ready to kick off Canadian race season in 2023

Canada’s mountain bike race season is just over a month away from kicking off on Vancouver Island. The long-running Island Cup series is ready to bring grassroots cross country and enduro racing to B.C.’s west coast with a big calendar of 12 races.

The cross country series starts in early spring, with the first racing taking place at Hartland in Victoria on March 19. The Island Cup XC events are always an opportunity for locals and visitors to get early-season racing in, often while much of Canada is still under a blanket of snow. Current and aspiring national team members mix it up with new and experienced island racers in a low-key and welcoming race environment.

The Island Cup enduro calendar gets started one month later, with Sooke hosting the opening round of gravity racing on April 23. Island Cup’s enduro races have exploded in popularity and frequently sell out within hours of registration opening.

Six enduro events take Island Cup racing from Sooke north to Nanaimo, Parksville, Cumberland and even includes a stop on the Sunshine Coast before returning to Duncan for the series finals.

Registration dates and information are on the Island Cup website.

2023 Island Cup XC series

March 19 – Island Cup XC #1 – Hartland Classic

March 26 – Island Cup XC #2 – Hammerfest

April 16 – Island Cup XC #3 – Cobble Hill Classic

April 30 – Island Cup XC #4 – Duck Lake XC: The Rise of the Buttersnake

May 14 – Island Cup XC #5 – Cumberland

June 11 – Island Cup XC #6 – Campbell River (Finals)

2023 Island Cup Enduro series

April 23 – Island Cup Enduro #1 – Sooke

May 7 – Island Cup Enduro #2 – Hammerfest

June 18 – Island Cup Enduro #3 – Gnarnaimo

July 16 – Island Cup Enduro #4 – Powell River

August 13 – Island Cup Enduro #5 -Trail Bicycles Forbidden Enduro

September 24 – Island Cup Enduro #6 – Duncan (Finals)