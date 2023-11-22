Singletrack Six route rides into West Kootenays for 2024

TransRockies cross country stage race classic, Singletrack 6 is on the move. The race spent the 2023 edition recreating elements of the original TransRockies race, with a modern twist, to celebrate 20 years of XC racing in the Rocky Mountains. That took riders from Fernie, B.C. to Canmore, Alta. For 2024, it’s all about the storied singletrack of the West Kootenays.

Always a little out of the way, no matter where you’re travelling from, West Kootenays boast a stunning depth and quality of trails that are absolutely worth the trip. Every tiny town seems to be surrounded by an endless network of singletrack.

2024 Singletrack 6 Course Preview

Singletrack 6 will deliver a six-day guided tour of the best cross country trails in the region, running from July 11-16, 2024. That includes stops in five towns, from Castlegar to Nakusp. The route mixes local classic networks, like the decades-old trails in Nelson, B.C. and the products of more recent trail work in New Denver and Nakusp. Whether you’ve been dreaming of riding these trails for years or have never heard of half the towns, Singeltrack 6’s West Kootenay course is ready to deliver the best trails in that corner of B.C.

Singletrack 6 won’t just expose riders to new trails, though. TransRockies is also giving back to each of these communities. For ever rider entered in the race, TransRockies will donate $15 per rider, per stage, to support local trail development andmaintenance. That support will help continue thework of Castlegar Parks and Trails Society, Nelson Cycling Club, Kaslo Mountain Bike Club, North Slocan Trails Society, and Nakusp Bike Society to make sure the trails you race are in prime condition for years to come.

Registration for the 2024 Singletrack 6 is open now, with a very limited number early bird pricing spots still available.

2024 Singletrack 6: Route

Stage 1 – Castlegar

Stage 2 & 3 – Nelson (Morning Mtn) & Nelson (Smallwood)

Stage 4 – Kaslo

Stage 5 – New Denver

Stage 6 – Nakusp

If you really want to get the jump on preparing for 2024 ST6, full stage descriptions and course files are on the TransRockies website now.