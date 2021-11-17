5 Canadian goal races to target in 2022

Getting motivated for off-season training can be hard, especially when 2022’s summer weather still seems far away. Having a goal race, or big event to look forward to can help.

If you’re looking for an exceptional or unique race to build your winter training around, check out these five Canadian events. Ranging from cross country challenges to downhill series and backcountry epics, there’s something to motivate any rider to put the work in this off-season.

Quebec Singletrack Experience (Aug. 14-19, 2022)

Montreal is surrounded by incredible singletrack, making it an excellent home base for the Quebec Singletrack Experience. The race showcases the exploding Quebec trail scene with features ranging from long, mellow slabs to a trail that intertwines with a waterfall. QSE combines these newer additions to the province’s network with classic and iconic venues like Mont-Sainte-Anne. We had the opportunity to try the race in 2018. With all the new trail building that’s happened in the area, we can’t wait to go back.

RELATED: QSE Diaries Stage 6: Riding riverside rocks in Shannahan

BC Bike Race (Sept. 16-22, 2022)

BC Bike Race celebrated its return to racing with a new location in Penticton B.C in 2021. Switching up the location brought the same vibe but a fresh feel to this Canadian classic mountain bike race. In moving from the soggy west coast to the arid Okanagan, BCBR delivers the same exceptionally well-organized stage race experience, now with warmer weather for one last injection of summer sun into your fall riding.

RELATED: Nine lessons from my first mountain bike stage race

Dunbar Summer Series (July 17-24, 2022)

Cross country isn’t the only racing booming in Canada. Dunbar Summer Series’ new “Super Week of DH,” packs three events into nine days. With stops in Golden, Panorama and Fernie, this is an excellent destination for gravity racers from across the country. Challenging courses, including Canadian national championships, and plenty of good times outside of race day make Dunbar Summer Series one heck of a week in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. With the series celebrating its 10th season in 2022, expect racing – and the celebrations – to be bigger than ever.

RELATED: Dunbar Summer Series charges into year 10

Singletrack 6 (Sept. 6-11, 2022)

TransRockies started as an adventure race before morphing into the Singletrack 6, focusing on the best technical riding and singletrack to be found in the Kootenay Rockies. The series moves around B.C.’s interior each year, making every ST6 a unique event. With TransRockies wealth of experience – the race organizer is celebrating its 20th year in 2022 – this event always delivers a good time on great trails.

BC Epic 1000 (Jul5 25, 2022)

If you’re looking for something on the more adventurous side, BC Epic 1000 is an event that truly lives up to its name. Tracing a 1,000km route across the B.C. interior from Merritt to Fernie, this route delivers challenges and stunning views in equal measure. In the fashion of most bikepacking events, this is more of a self-supported route than a race. You can ride it any time you like, but the Grand Depart leaves Merritt on July 25.