A fit of speed: Revel Tirade takes Ti to the trails

Revel is ready to take titanium further with its latest hardtail, the Tirade. This isn’t first swing at titanium bikes. It already offers the El Jefe 120mm hardtail as well as gravel and fatbikes and a 27.5″ titanium dirt jumper. But the Tirade, with its 140 mm fork and more aggressive geometry, is the most capable Revel hardtail yet.

To set the Tirade apart, Revel brings its adaptable chainstay length feature to this new 140-mm design. That allows riders to run singlespeed or to direct the Tirade’s fury to pure, stable speed or to a nimble, manual-friendly whip. All in, there’s a 17mm range from 420mm chainstays all the way up to 437. (A quick boo at SRAM’s Transmission set-up guide suggests that, to take full advantage of this range on the T-Type builds Revel offers, you’ll have to either change your chaining size or chain length. But smaller changes in chainstay length should be fine).

Along with progressive, but still reasonable geometry, Revel sets up the Tirade to suit its more trail-focused purpose. Short seat tubes leave plenty of space for more riders to run longer dropper posts. The frame itself is made of cold formed, 3/2.3 titanium tubing for a balance of stiffness and compliance. To make sure the frame is as tough as needed, the headtube, bottom bracket shell and sliding dropouts are all CNC machined from solid blocks of 6/4 titanium.

The only thing more notorious about titanium than its ride quality is its price. Revel is asking USD 2,500.00 for the Tirade frame alone. Full bikes run from USD 5,200.00 for a SRAM GX Eagle mechanical build up to a staggering USD 9,600.00 for the SRAM XX Transmission build. Most builds and sizes are available from Revel now with the rest being open for a deposit to secure a build spot.

Revel Tirade: Details