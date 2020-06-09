A mullet for the masses: Specialized releases mixed-wheel Demo to consumers

Specialized hasn’t exactly been secretive about its mixed-wheel Demo downhill bike. Loïc Bruni rode to a world championship and World Cup double in 2019 aboard the mullet-version of the Demo, so it was hard to hide. But it has, until now, been a team-only project.

Now, Specialized is making the mixed 27.5″ / 29″ wheel Demo available to everyone. You can now order your own version of the bike Bruni and Finn Iles race at World Cups.

Adjustable geometry and wheel options

While many riders are curious about mixed-wheel sizes, committing to the mullet before riding one is still a big ask. To make the Demo a more attractive option, Specialized adds adjustable geometry to its downhill bike. With an adjustable horst link, you can choose between running a 27.5″ rear and 29″ front wheel, or a dual 29″ wheel set-up.

Three geometry configurations – short, mid, and long – let you chose between four different set-ups. Short and mid settings let you run a 27.5″ rear wheel prioritizing maneuverability or stability, by adjusting chainstay length and BB height. Throw a 29″ wheel out back, and the middle setting is more nimble, while the long setting makes the Demo stable at high speeds for wide-open tracks.

Whether you experiment between the mullet and matched wheel size, or find what’s best for you and stick with it is up to you.

New suspension design

Specialized has updated the rear suspension design on the Demo. The new design incorporates a more rearward axle path, helping you roll over square-edge hits without the rear wheel hanging up and slowing you down. Suspension kinematics have been tweaked to try make the Demo more stable under hard braking, and supportive when sprinting out of corners.

Specialized moved the shock linkage as low, and forward in the frame as possible. This lends the Demo a balanced, planted feel. It also helps reduce side loads on the shock, reducing stress on the shock.

Three versions of the Specialized Demo are available now. The Demo Race is the top-end build, rolling in at $8,900 with SRAM XO parts, RockShox Boxxer Ultimate and Super Deluxe Ultimate DH Coil suspension.

The Demo Expert gets SRAM GX components. RockShox adds a Boxxer Select and Super Deluxe Select Coil suspension. You can race the Demo Expert for $6,300.

A frame only Demo Race option comes with an alloy frame, like both other models. It’s set up with a Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH Coil shock. The Demo Race frame-only is $4,100.

All 2021 Demo models come in three sizes, S2, S3 or S4. More info is on Specialized’s site now.