A trio of Canadians highlight 2024 Life Time Grand Prix roster

The second edition of the Life Time Grand Prix series only recently wrapped up, with 2022 champion Haley Smith back on the podium again for 2023, but organizers are already looking forward to 2024.

After expanding slightly, Life Time is reducing the Grand Prix field back down to 30 riders for the third season of racing. Both champions, Sofia Gomez Villafane and two-time men’s champ Keegan Swenson are back for a third run at the mixed gravel and endurance cross country mountain bike series.

Three Canadians will be taking on the Grand Prix in 2024. Haley Smith again leads the Canucks. After winning the inaugural Grand Prix, Smith finished third overall in 2023. She’ll have her Maxxis Factory Racing partner (and life partner) Andrew L’Esperance along for the ride again next season, as one of just two Canadian men that made it through the application process.

The second Canadian man is also the only new Canadian to join the series. Sean Fincham, the 25-year-old two time u23 XCO national champion from Squamish, B.C. will make his Grand Prix debut in 2024. Fincham may be new to the Life Time series but will surely find some guidance from his former Norco teammates and GP veterans, Smith and L’Esperance.

That means two Canucks won’t be returning to the Grand Prix. Post-World Tour roadie Rob Britton and gravel specialist Adam Roberge will both be racing elsewhere next season.

Beyond winners and Canadians, Life Time is keeping the field largely U.S. based. There are a few new European and Australian faces for 2024. Matthew Beers is back to continue representing Cape Town, South Africa while Jordan Schleck of Kampala, Uganda will join Fincham on the rookie list.

2024 Life Time Grand Prix: Men

Carter Anderson, 20, Eagle Mountain, Utah, 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah 2nd place Matthew Beers, 29, Cape Town, South Africa, 2x Cape Epic winner John Borstelmann, 32, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 2023 Garmin Gravel Worlds winner Zach Calton, 26, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 6th place Sean Fincham, 25, Squamish, British Columbia, 2x Canadian U23 National Champion Russell Finsterwald, 32, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 4th overall Howard Grotts, 30, Durango, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 9th overall Finn Gullickson, 23, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride North Carolina 3rd place Lance Haidet, 25, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 15th overall Alex Howes, 35, Nederland, Colo., 2019 USA Pro Road National Champion Dylan Johnson, 28, Brevard, N.C., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 16th overall Brendan Johnston, 31, Canberra, Australia, 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda 2nd place Bradyn Lange, 24, Camas, Wash., 2022 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek winner Andrew L’Esperance, 32, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canadian Marathon MTB National Champion Konny Looser, 34, Hinwil, Switzerland, 2x Swiss Marathon MTB National Champion Payson McElveen, 30, Durango, Colo., 2018 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 3rd place Lachlan Morton, 31, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place Tasman Nankervis, 28, Bendigo, Australia, 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 17th overall Jack Odron, 20, Denver, Colo., 2023 Bighorn Gravel 4th place Logan Owen, 28, Bremerton, Wash., 2023 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek 5th place Cole Paton, 25, Durango, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 3rd overall Torbjørn Andre Røed, 26, Grand Junction, Colo., 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda winner Jordan Schleck, 21, Kampala, Uganda, 2023 Gravel Locos Hico 4th place Nathan Spratt, 28, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery 6th place Peter Stetina, 36, Santa Rosa, Calif., 8x Grand Tour finisher Keegan Swenson, 29, Heber City, Utah, 2x Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner Kyle Trudeau, 30, Tucson, Ariz., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 13th overall Petr Vakoc, 31, Prague, Czech Republic, 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 2nd place Alexey Vermeulen, 28, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 2nd overall Alex Wild, 31, San Jose, Calif., 2022 Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL 3rd place

2024 Life Time Grand Prix: Women

Crystal Anthony, 42, Bentonville, Ark., 2023 USA Gravel National Championships 3rd place Ellen Campbell, 26, Durango, Colo., 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 5th place Lauren De Crescenzo, 33, Broomfield, Colo., 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear winner Cecily Decker, 25, Bozeman, Mont., 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas winner Sofia Gomez Villafane, 29, Heber City, Utah, 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner Anna Hicks, 23, Placerville, Calif., 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda 3rd place Erin Huck, 42, Boulder, Colo., 2022 USA Marathon MTB National Championship Heather Jackson, 39, Bend, Ore., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 14th overall Sarah Lange, 32, Lyme, N.H., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 5th place Kristen Legan, 37, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear XL winner Sarah Max, 48, Bend, Ore., 2019 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place Deanna Mayles, 30, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek 3rd place Kate McLaughlin, 35, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 10th place Peta Mullens, 35, Bendigo, Australia, 12-time Australian National Champion Emily Newsom, 40, Fort Worth, Texas, 2022 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place Paige Onweller, 34, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2022 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda winner Hannah Otto, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner Hayley Preen, 25, Cape Town, South Africa, multi-time South African National Champion Jenna Rinehart, 39, Mankato, Minn., multi-time Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek winner Melisa Rollins, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah winner Samara Sheppard, 33, Wollongong, Australia, multi-time New Zealand MTB champion Danielle Shrosbree, 29, London, England, 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 4th place Alexis Skarda, 34, Grand Junction, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 2nd overall Haley Smith, 29, Uxbridge, Ont., 2022 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner Lauren Stephens, 36, Dallas, Texas, 2023 USA Gravel National Champion Sarah Sturm, 33, Durango, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place Michaela Thompson, 21, Durango, Colo., 2023 Bighorn Gravel winner Caroline Tory, 32, Snowmass, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 12th overall Leah Van der Linden, 28, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 8th place Anna Yamauchi, 23, Santa Cruz, Calif., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 18th overall

2024 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda Event Lineup: