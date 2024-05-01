Aaron Gwin will start 2024 season in the commentary booth

Aaron Gwin will be in Fort William for the start of the World Cup this weekend, but the U.S. racer won’t be on the start line. Instead, Gwin will be in the commentary booth.

Gwin tried his hand at commentating after an injury took him out of the 2023 season. The generaly mild-mannered U.S. racer quickly proved popular with fans. With his racing still on hold, Gwin’s will be joining Ric McLaughlin in the booth again to start 2024.

Don’t worry, though. Gwin isn’t hanging up his race kit for good. After watching the first four rounds from the booth, he’ll be back on the start line after the Val di Sole round in Italy.

The news comes as part of an announcement that Gwin is now a downhill “Ambassador” for the UCI Mountain Bike Series. It’s not entirely clear what that is, beyond his duties in the commentary booth. But it is probably nice.

“I’m really excited to come on board as a DHI Ambassador for the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series and join Ric McLaughlin in the commentary box for the first four UCI World Cup rounds of the downhill season,” Gwin says in the announcement. “I hope to give the fans additional insight into what is going through a rider’s mind as they navigate each race and what it’s like to be on the other side of the tape.”

Gwin is, of course, one of the most successful downhill mountain bike racers ever to roll out of a start hut. The 36-year-old has 20 World Cup wins, 50 World Cup podiums, including one iconic chainless run, and a world championship title to his name. Many of those were ammassed over a few brilliant years soon after he started racing in 2008.