ABSA Cape Epic goes virtual for 2021

2021 could be the first year ABSA Cape Epic sees zero flat tires over the course of its eight stages. The notoriously difficult and challenging stage race is going online this year, to deal with the difficulty of competitors travelling to South Africa for the mountain bike stage race. That mean’s fewer cacti and more watts as racers log in from around the world.

But, while the racing is virtual the prizes are very real. A custom-painted Scott Spark is up for grabs at this year’s Zwift version of the classic stage race.

2021 ABSA Cape Epic stage race

The virtual edition of this year’s Cape Epic runs on Zwift from March 7 – 16, 2021. It features four distinct stages, each running for two consecutive days. Stages range from an eight-kilometre time trial to a 26.5km grand finale stage.

Completing the stages earns different rewards. These range from virtual, like an ABSA Cape Epic kid and Scott Spark Cape Epic custom paint scheme for your race avatar, to very real rewards. Anyone finishing all four different stages will be entered invited to a Pro/Am race on March 17.

Oh, and if you finish all four stages, you’ll also be entered to win a real, physical and custom painted Scott Spark RC 900 mountain bike.

Sunrise fade RockShox SID. Image: Geoff Waugh Wildlife theme paint by Fat Creations. Image: Geoff Waugh Impeccable details on the eye-catching paint scheme. Image: Geoff Waugh Tiger stripes, but this bike will stand out anywhere! Image: Geoff Waugh Scott Spark. Photo: Geoff Waugh

Prizing: Win a Fat Creations-painted Scott Spark RC 900

To add a major incentive for riders to register for the virtual Cape Epic, Scott is giving away a Scott Spark RC 900 cross country race bike. As mentioned, you must finish each of the four race stages to be entered to win this very real, very dreamy World Cup-worthy race bike.

The grand prize Spark is custom painted by Fat Creations and built up with SRAM’s wireless AXS.

Prizing rules and Zwift stage details of the 2021 Cape Epic.

Zwift Cape Epic Podcast

While racing is great, Cape Epic and Zwift are bringing more to the table than virtual racing. Payson McElveen, 2x U.S.A. XC Marathon national champion and host of his own Adventure Stache Podcast is hosting a four-episode Cape Epic podcast special.

The series shares Cape Epic and other adventure stories from some of the sports best. Nino Schurter, Kate Courtney, Annika Langvad and EF’s Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes are all on the roster as guests.

Podcast Lineup:

Mountain Bike Legends – Kate Courtney and Annika Langvad

Scott-SRAM – Nino Schurter and Lars Forster

Education First Pro Cycling – Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes

Trinity Racing – Chris Blevins and Cameron Mason

Zwift Cape Epic Podcast series