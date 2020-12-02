Alex Volokhov surfing trails in “Route 66”

Classic trucks and fresh trails. Alex Volokhov combines the two in the best possible way for Route 66.

The B.C.-based freerider heads north in Canada’s left-most province with a 66′ Mercury 4X4 towards Williams Lake. There, perfectly sculpted waves of fresh dirt roll back and forth across a lush green gully.

Volokhov cruises through it all at mach speed, with a few really big airs thrown in for good measure.

Alex Volokhov – Route 66

What’s Volokhov saying about Route 66 ?

“A rad old truck, some quality time out west, and all time riding. Route 66.

The laid back surf demeanor has always intrigued me. A Simple life. No need to complicate things, just go ride. Applying these aspects to the daily routine can do wonders. For this project, we got to take a beauty 66′ Mercury 4X4 for an evening rip. While out for a cruise on a lonely road, I was instantly reminded of this simple life. Toss some phenomenal trails into the mix and that laid back demeanor hits. And it hits good. Hope you enjoy.”

Video: Calvin Huth

Music: Whisky – Tejon Street Corner Thieves