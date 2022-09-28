Allied Cycle Works releases special edition BC40

Allied Cycle Works launched the BC40, its first mountain bike, earlier to support their new signing, Payson McElveen. Now, the Texan is getting his own custom pro model. The BC40 McElveen is available now, to everyone.

McElveen’s pro model comes with custom paint – inspired by the San Juan Mountains near his new hometown of Durango, Colorado. The parts are a replica build of what the U.S. pro races, in course and in his FKT attempts, and built for speed and durability.

What’s McElveen say about his new pro build?

“The BC40 is very simply my dream bike,” said the U.S. rider. “It has the geometry I want, the suspension characteristics, the aesthetic, and of course, the light weight. If I were to design a mountain bike for my needs and goals, the BC40 would be it. I still can’t quite believe it’s real, honestly. I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to ride it, race it, adventure on it, and to have played a small role in its creation.”

This limited edition BC40 comes with SRAM Eagle XX1 AXS wireless drivetrain, Rockshox SID Ultimate Charger fork with Race Day Remote, a SID Luxe Ultimate shock (again, with remote lockout). The bougie build rolls on Roval Control SL 29 carbon fiber wheels and, of course, comes with McElveen’s custom paint scheme. Every Limited Edition BC40 even comes with a personal note from Payson McElveen himself.

Payson McElveen’s Limited Edition BC40 is available to order now as a complete bike and frameset.