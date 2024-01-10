aMTB feature-length film ‘Adaptation’ now available to screen in Canada

When adaptive downhill mountain biking made its debut at the Dunbar Summer Series, it was a thrilling week of racing. The new race category quickly won over the other racers and spectators. Adaptation, a feature length documentary, is looking back at what went into that year of racing and what it meant for the athletes, on and beyond the course tape.

And there is, of course, a lot that happens beyond the course tape. Mountain biking plays a big role in many of our lives, even if we’re only casual riders. The ability to get back on a bike after an life-altering accident is, to understate it, huge.

If you’re in Canada, you can now watch Adaptation in its entirety on a variety of platforms. These include: Apple TV, Google Play, Shaw, Rodgers, Telus TV+, YouTube Premium, iTunes and the Ciniplex Store. The trailer is below, but you really sould just dive into the real deal.

For more info on the documentary, and viewing options outside of Canada, check out the Adaptation website.

Trailer: Adaptation

What’s the word on Adaptation ?

“Adaptation is a feature length documentary film which follows a group of wheelchair athletes as they converge in British Columbia, Canada for the Dunbar Summer Race Series. The World’s first downhill mountain bike race series to include an adaptive mountain bike (aMTB) category. However, Adaptation is not just a film about a race, it’s a group of stories about the human race and our ability to overcome adversity. Whether for the thrill of competition, or a need to push through the pain of daily life to simply get lost in a moment. The film seeks to inspire the uninspired, and educate the uneducated. To celebrate the gift of life, love, and friendship through all its complexities.”