Andréane Lanthier Nadeau ends decade-long run with Rocky Mountain

After a long run with Rocky Mountain, spanning a decade and a few racing disciplines, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau is moving on. The Qubec racer, now residing in Squamish, B.C. started racing with Rocky Mountain when she was an aspiring cross country athlete with the national program. In more recent years, ALN has switched over to the gravity fed world of enduro racing.

Before enduro, Lantheir Nadeau started her career in cross country racing. The Quebec rider represented Canada at world championships in 2012 (Leogang, Aut) and 2013 (Pietermaritzburg, S.A.) and World Cups as well as earning podiums at XCO national championships, all as an under-23. As a junior, she earned a World Cup silver at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2011.

By 2015, the switch to enduro was underway. ALN excelled at the technical side of cross country racing and was able to expand that skillset to the level required for the Enduro World Series. Podiums soon followed, in both 2015 and 2016, though injury did as well.

In 2019, ALN had her best season to date. As her Rocky Mountain Race Face team was gaining momentum internationally, ALN finished third overall in the Enduro World Series with several podiums along the way. More success followed in 2021 at the EWS. Lanthier Nadeau also has several Canadian enduro national championships to her name as she departs Rocky Mountain.

There is no news yet who will replace ALN at Rocky Mountain Race Face, or where she will end up for the 2024 Enduro World Cup season.