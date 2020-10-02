Must See: Andreu Lacondeguy – “Roots”

Andreu Lacondeguy has spent his career travelling around the world to ride in the most beautiful places, on the best trails. Stuck closer to home during a months-long lockdown, though, the freeride icon discovered something. Home’s not that bad at all.

Especially when you’re home is in Catalunya.

In Roots, Lacondeguy and Barcelona-based filmmaker Hector Cash show off the best of what Catalunya has to off.

Lacondeguy, riding as fast and stylish as ever, does his part to make his home trails look incredible.

Andreu Lacondeguy – Roots

As Neil Young once said;

“I’ve been to Hollywood

I’ve been to Redwood

I crossed the ocean

For a heart of gold.”

To finally find gold in Catalunya… Andreu loves his country, his ROOTS. Their ROOTS, with Hector CASH as the filmmaker.

After several months confined to his home Andreu Lacondeguy gives us some background on this project.

“Its been a pretty weird year. With the new Covid-19 situation and all the general life and travel restrictions, there were a lot of projects that we had to put on hold… We couldn’t leave the country or even the house for a while but in a world full of uncertainty, the only thing we could do was get out there and stay true to our ROOTS.”

Rider: Andreu Lacondeguy

Directed by: Hector Cash

Edit: Hector Cash