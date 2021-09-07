Anthony Messere boosts back onto the scene in “Resurgence”

Anthony Messere stormed onto the international slopestyle scene at a 15-year-old when, at 2011 Crankworx, he ride to a podium finish in the iconic Joyride contest.

That incredible result from Messere made him the youngest rider to hit the podium at Crankworx. It launched a 10-year career in slopestyle contests.

Now, the Canadian is shifting focus. The result is Resurgence, Messere’s new project for Polygon Bikes. Built out of the creative freedom of moving beyond competition, the video segment puts down incredible style with the huge tricks Messere’s capable of.

Anthony Messere – Resurgence

More from Polygon Bikes

Taking a step away from competition, Anthony’s fresh focus will see him returning to his roots. Riding all sorts of mountain bikes and making creative content to inspire others to get on their bike and progress their own riding.

A special thanks to the team at Mind Spark Cinema for making this project a possibility!