Archibald officially launches gearbox driven AC1

If you’re looking for something a little different, Archibald Cycles might have just the thing for you. The North Vancouver custom shop just launched its long-awaited AC1.

What makes the AC1 stand out? Well, with all the different elements that go into the AC1, a better question might be what doesn’t? The design uses a gearbox in place of a standard drivetrain, to start. Then there’s the custom-sized steel frame made in Vancouver from locally sourced materials. Or Archibald’s take on a high-pivot suspension layout. Really, the only thing “standard” about AC1 is the front fork and the fact that it still rolls on two round wheels.

Archibald Cycles is helping drive a new wave of Canadian mountain bike innovation. Beyond custom sizing, the AC1 pushes mountain bike design into new and creative directions. It is exciting to see this bike move from prototype to its fully realized, consumer-ready form.

If you’re interested in the AC1, Archibald Cycles is opening up pre-orders for the first batch of bikes at 12 p.m. PST on November 13, 2023.