Ava Holmgren third in junior women’s XCO World Cup in Nove Mesto

Sisters Ava Holmgren and Isabella Holmgren started their World Cup season strong, finishing third and fourth in the junior women’s XCO in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

The two Stimulus-Orbea racer’s excellent result started a big day for Canada’s cross country women’s program, with Emilly Johnston matching Ava Holmgren’s result later Saturday in the under-23 women’s XCO.

Andie Aagard (Bear National) of the U.S.A. took a solid win in Nove Mesto, finishing 47 seconds ahead of Kamilla Aasebo (SK Rye/Norway). Ava Holmgren finished one second after Aasebo in third. Isabella Holmgren followed 19 seconds after, finishing 1:07 behind the race winner.

Albert Philipsen (Canyon Cllctv) of Denmark was the winner of the junior men’s XCO.

Results: Nove Mesto World Cup

Junior Women XCO (top 10)

1. AAGARD Andie (BEAR NATIONAL TEAM) 1:03:19 2. AASEBO Kamilla (SK RYE/NORWAY) 1:04:06

+47 3. HOLMGREN Ava (CANADA) 1:04:07

+48 4. HOLMGREN Isabella (CANADA) 1:04:26

+1:07 5. GRZEGORZEWSKA Natalia (POLISH NATIONAL TEAM) 1:04:28

+1:09 6. HERZOG Eva (AUSTRIAN NATIONAL TEAM) 1:05:19

+2:00 7. CHLADONOVÁ Viktória (SLOVAK NATIONAL TEAM) 1:05:36

+2:17 8. HUTTER Anina (JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING) 1:06:14

+2:55 9. SOLER Chiara (SWISS CYCLING NATIONAL TEAM) 1:06:14

+2:55 10. LIEHNER Lara (SWISS CYCLING NATIONAL TEAM) 1:06:43

+3:24

Junior Men XCO (top 10)